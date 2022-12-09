Children’s Cancer Unit Charity’s Christmas campaign highlights impact of kids’ diagnosis on siblings

This year the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity is highlighting the impact on siblings of a child cancer diagnosis in the family.

Conor Maguire, from Belfast, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia aged just 15 months, and his elder brother Senán launched the ‘Save A Seat For Conor’ campaign to help raise vital funds.

The brothers got involved, along with their mum Catherine, dad Ciaran and younger sister Méabh, to raise awareness of childhood cancer in Northern Ireland and the impact a diagnosis has on all the family.

The campaign urges the public to consider donating the price of a Christmas dinner or night out to help children with cancer and their families this festive season.

Conor was diagnosed when Senán had just turned five. Mum Catherine said the diagnosis was hard for the whole family, but especially his siblings, who watched on in fear of the unknown.

“A cancer diagnosis for a child is devastating for any family and we were shocked to be told that Conor, who at that stage had only been walking for a month, now had leukaemia, which required intensive chemotherapy initially for six months, involving a lot of time in hospital, followed by maintenance chemotherapy for three years.

“As adults we understood what was going on, but for Senán, that time was fraught with fear and confusion for him about his little brother’s health.

“Support from medical teams, play specialists and child psychologists funded by the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity, as well as family days out supported by the charity, helped us support both our sons as Conor went through his difficult treatment. We’re delighted with Conor’s recovery and are looking forward to Christmas with our sons and our younger daughter Méabh.

“As the mum of a boy who had cancer, words cannot describe my gratitude for the work of the doctors, nurses and all the staff and the support given by the charity, and I’m asking everyone to give a small amount to the Save A Seat For Conor campaign,” she added.

Conor Maguire

The video created for the campaign shows the family preparing for Christmas and the siblings’ excitement as their brother returns home to celebrate with them.

Community play specialist Naomi Spence works with kids who are diagnosed with cancer and their siblings but says, while a cancer diagnosis for one child affects all children in a family, there are many ways to provide support.

“Funding from the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity allows our team to purchase equipment, specialist toys and educational aids to help children and their siblings through cancer diagnosis and treatment. We support the whole family, visiting bedsides at hospital or living rooms in their homes — wherever they need us — so that, right through a child’s journey, they feel supported and comforted by us, but also their family including their brothers and sisters.”

Between 60 and 70 children in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with cancer every year, each of whom will visit the Children’s Cancer Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children as it’s the only place in NI to receive specialist treatment for cancer and blood disorders.

A 2016 study found that siblings of children with cancer were likely to spend less time at school, with friends or enjoying extracurricular activities and more likely to have trouble concentrating and to experience disrupted routines.

​To donate £5 to the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity, text CCUC to 70085 (texts cost £5 plus one standard rate message). More information on the work of the charity and the Save A Seat For Conor campaign can be found at www.childrenscancerunit.com