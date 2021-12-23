Christmas spirit: Gifts for young cancer patients

Friends of the Cancer Centre’s teenage and young adult clinical nurse specialist Renée Reid (left) with teenage and young adult social worker Laurena Kane

A charity is hoping to spread a little festive cheer this Christmas with gifts for teenagers and young adults with cancer.

Every year Friends of the Cancer Centre gives gifts to patients spending Christmas Day in the NI Cancer Centre in Belfast.

But this year the charity is extending this tradition to include teenagers and young adults in hospital with the disease.

While staff at the Cancer Centre try to get as many patients as they can home for December 25, not all are well enough and many others can’t take a break from their treatment.

To help bring a little cheer on Christmas morning, the charity will be giving a small gift to all those spending the special day in hospital. Friends of the Cancer Centre chief Colleen Shaw said it’s been “incredibly difficult” for younger patients during the pandemic.

She added: “Whilst we know nothing will make this time easier, we still want to try to make this time a little brighter and that’s why we will be buying a small gift for those spending Christmas Day in the Cancer Centre.”