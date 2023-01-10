Clinicians working at South West Acute Hospital being ‘abused in supermarkets and streets’, says Trust CEO

Clinicians working at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) are being “abused in supermarkets and streets”, according to the Chief Executive of the Western Health and Social Care Trust.

Neil Guckian told Fermanagh and Omagh District Council that it would be an “absolute travesty if hype over a clinical, temporary change, could result in clinicians leaving the West”.

He was speaking in the wake of the decision to temporarily withdraw emergency general surgery at the Fermanagh hospital in mid December.

The trust said this was blamed problems recruiting surgical staff.

Mr Guckian said the Western Trust, along with the entire Health and Social Care system here, is under intense and unprecedented pressure.

He said the latest meeting was the third time the Western Trust has attended for pre-consultation engagement with the council since October 17 in respect of emergency general surgery at SWAH.

He continued: “It is critical that I again repeat my request for a positive narrative regarding SWAH.

“At our last meeting I highlighted some media interventions by council.

“I have to report an even worse situation with evidence of a number of senior clinicians being approached and verbally abused in supermarkets and streets.

“These are experienced clinicians who have given their careers for the population of Fermanagh. I’m sure council will join me in condemning such attacks.

“It would be an absolute travesty that hype over a clinical, temporary change, which has been successfully implemented, could result in clinicians leaving the West.”

Mr Guckian drew attention to the shortage of experienced clinical staff across Northern Ireland and “if we undermine other specialities as a result of the now consistent ongoing negative rhetoric this could impact on the future of our excellent hospital. We need to move on and try to sustain and develop SWAH in a highly challenging period”.

Emergency general surgery largely deals with acute abdominal conditions, such as acute appendicitis, perforated bowels and twisted hernias.

There are no changes to the service provided by the emergency department, which is open 24/7, and patients suffering from the likes of appendicitis can still attend the A&E department.

However, under the new system, anyone who attends the emergency department at SWAH needing emergency general surgery will be transferred to Craigavon Area or Altnagelvin Hospital for their operation.

The removal of emergency general surgery from SWAH is being implemented on a temporary basis in response to issues in attracting and retaining staff.

However, the future provision of emergency general surgery at the hospital will be subject to public consultation.

This can happen in the absence of a fully functioning Executive, but it is understood a final decision on service provision could only be made by a health minister.

Mr Guckian said the main objective of a forthcoming consultation “is to identify whether any consultees can bring forward proposals which are capable of addressing the transfer of emergency general surgery out of SWAH”.

“We will also outline the circumstances to facilitate reinstatement of the service, which will include the workforce and adherence to what are now government standards as introduced by (former Health) Minister Swann. I cannot understate how challenging it will be to meet these new standards at SWAH,” he said.

Campaigners for the retention of services at SWAH spoke out against the abuse of staff.

“Save Our Acute Services were unaware of any such allegations. We heard them referenced for the first time at last night’s meeting. It would be extremely regrettable if this were to happen,” they said.