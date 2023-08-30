Closure of minor injuries unit at Co Down hospital confirmed by Department of Health

A new consultant-led unit is to be established at the Ulster Hospital.

A new unit and Urgent Care Centre are to be set up at the Ulster Hospital

The closure of the minor injuries unit at a Co Down hospital has been confirmed by the Department of Health.

Proposals from the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust (SEHSCT) for the reshaping of urgent and emergency services have been approved, the Department has said.

The plans – which were subject to a 12-week public consultation earlier this year – will involve a consultant-led minor injuries unit (MIU) being established at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald.

The new unit will replace the existing MIU at Ards Community Hospital as well as the MIU at Bangor Community Hospital. The latter has been closed on a temporary basis since 2020.

When established the Ulster Hospital site will operate from 8am-6pm seven days a week.

The second phase of the reshaping plans will involve provision of a full Urgent Care Centre alongside the new Emergency Department at the Ulster Hospital.

Permanent Health Secretary Peter May confirmed the approval of the plans in a letter to the Trust on Wednesday.

"I have reviewed the Trust’s consultation outcome in line with Departmental guidance on change or withdrawal of service,” he said.

"I have received advice from the Department of Health’s Strategic Planning and Performance Group and the Public Health Agency.

"I am satisfied that my decision to approve falls within the remit of the Northern Ireland Executive Formation legislation and the associated Guidance published by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

“Among the considerations I have taken into account are the improvements which the change will bring. The merged Minor Injury Unit will be open seven days a week for longer hours and will be doctor led which will expand the range of conditions that can be treated.

“The Trust’s plans will also pave the way for the delivery of an Urgent Care Centre in due course after the necessary enabling works have taken place. This development is in line with Departmental policy.”

The letter details a number of conditions set for the change’s approval.

The Trust must take the necessary actions to put in place the Urgent Care Centre at the Ulster Hospital by the end of 2024, as well as establishing a phone first service to facilitate patient scheduling as soon as practicable.

Arrangements must be put in place for NIAS to phone first and offload patients with suitable conditions at the MIU, and the Trust must provide the Department with the outcome of a review of the permanent change after six months of operation.

Progress on the change must be set against parameters provided by the Department’s Strategic Planning and Performance Group (SPPG).