Co Down medical practice to hand back contract to Department of Health

A Co Down medical practice is to hand back its contract to the Department of Health, becoming the latest to risk closure in Northern Ireland in the past year.

Kilkeel Medical Practice made the announcement on social media, writing on Facebook: “The GP partners of Kilkeel Medical Practice can confirm with regret that they have decided to hand back to the Department of Health the contract to deliver GP services in Kilkeel Primary Care Centre.”

They said the changes will take effect from 1st November this year but until then will be operation will be operational and continue to provide services.

“This difficult decision has been taken as the practice has been unable to recruit GPs to fill several vacancies for some time now. The practice has been operating with half the workforce of three years ago and as a result the management of the ever increasing workload has become unsustainable,” they added.

The Department of Health will now begin the process of advertising and recruiting a new GP contractor at the practice.

Earlier this month, Kells and Connor Medical Practice in Ballymena also gave notice to the Department of Health but was saved from imminent closure after Dalriada Urgent Care, which also provides GP Out of Hours services for the Northern Trust area, stepped in with a proposal.

Last year, Ballymena Family Practice and Flax Medical Centre in Ardoyne also handed back their contracts to the Department of Health.

Grove Medical Practice in north Belfast also risked closure but was later saved.

According to the Department, there are currently 319 active GP practices in Northern Ireland as of 31st March 2022, a fall from 350 in 2014.

In closing, Kilkeel Medical Practice said the Department of Health will write to patients currently listed with the surgery, and thanked them for their “ongoing support.”