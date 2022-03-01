Co Down mum who beat cancer chosen to star on Mother’s Day card

Claire Rocks has been chosen to star in a new Mother’s Day card to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

An inspirational Co Down mum of two who feared she’d never have another child after being diagnosed with cancer has been chosen to star in a new Mother’s Day card designed to save lives.

Claire Rocks’ photograph and story of courage features on the greeting card on sale now in Tesco stores to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Designed by UK Greetings, it is one part of the supermarket giant’s ongoing support of Race for Life, an inspiring series of running and kids’ events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Warrenpoint woman Ms Rocks, who is now clear of cancer, is pictured on the Mother’s Day card dressed in a Race for Life T-shirt hugging her daughter Béibhinn (10).

Claire (43), a statistician, and husband Mark (44) had been about to start an IVF programme when their plans to extend their family were abruptly put on hold on January 3, 2017. Claire was diagnosed with grade three invasive triple negative breast cancer. She had a lumpectomy that same month, with immediate reconstructive surgery.

Just as she was convinced that her dreams of having another child may never happen, the hospital arranged to have her eggs frozen ahead of six rounds of chemotherapy, followed by radiotherapy.

When only one egg was in a good enough condition to be frozen, Claire was not confident the IVF would be a success. But exactly two years after treatment for cancer finished, Claire welcomed her new son Brogan in to the world on August 27, 2019.

Claire said: “We call Brogan our wee miracle. He is a joy and Béibhinn is such a proud big sister. The physical and emotional impact of cancer was incredibly hard but we got there together. We feel blessed that our family is now complete.

“Life is completely different now. I want to do everything I can to give something back.”

Now Claire is looking forward to celebrating Mother’s Day on March 27. And she’s grateful to her own mum Mary Savage. Claire said: “My mum was there every step of the way to support me when I went through cancer. Mum lives close by so we’re lucky to see her often.”

The Mother’s Day cards priced from £1 are on sale in Tesco stores until March 27.

Entries are open now for Race for Life Belfast 5K and 10K on May 22 at the Stormont Estate. Sign up at raceforlife.org