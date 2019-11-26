Co Down school shuts for winter flu deep clean to 'stem spread' of illness

A Co Down primary school has had to close for a deep clean to combat an outbreak of a winter vomiting bug.

Clandeboye Primary School in Bangor made the announcement on Wednesday after experiencing a "high level of illness" in the school.

Updating parents on the school's Facebook page, the message said: "We will be closed (on Wednesday) to allow for deep cleaning in an attempt to stem the spread of the winter vomiting bug".

The school is to reopen as normal on Thursday.

The Public Agency (PHA) has said it is aware that a number of schools have seen an increase in children experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea or flu-like illnesses.

Read more Deadly flu epidemic fear as immunisation of NI primary school children is delayed

A spokesperson commented: "While it is not unusual to see an increase in illness at this time of year, we are urging people to take simple steps to help prevent the spread of illness."

The closure comes after concerns were raised last month about a disruption in the supply of the Fluenz Tetra children's vaccine.

Administered to all of the UK by Public Health England, the delays were caused by routine testing by the manufacturer.

The PHA say the school vaccination programme in Northern Ireland has now recommenced and there is enough stock to continue as planned.

Health Trusts have their own contingency plans for managing the rescheduling of the affected vaccination slots, which the PHA say is currently being done.

Parents are advised that respiratory illness, as well as other conditions like vomiting and diarrhoea, can be very common at this time of year.

While unpleasant in the short-term, most people affected recover within days.

The PHA say simple steps can be taken to keep illness at bay and to protect more vulnerable people, for whom the symptoms can present a more serious risk.

This includes getting the flu vaccine if eligible and taking extra care with hand hygiene.

Those feeling unwell should carry tissues to cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, disposing of dirty tissues quickly and washing your hands regularly.

Those with vomiting or diarrhoea should not visit friends or relatives in hospital or residential and nursing homes.

Visits to the GP surgery should also be avoided, with phoning for advice first being more effective.

Advice on when to return to school after being unwell can be found at www.pha.site/returntoschooladvice

For further information on staying well this winter is available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/stay-well