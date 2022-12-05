Commissioning abortion services in Northern Ireland is deplorable, say Catholic and Presbyterian Churches

The Catholic and Presbyterian Churches have slammed the Government’s decision to press ahead and formally commission abortion services in Northern Ireland as “deplorable”.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said on Friday that he had written to the Department of Health to commission the services in line with his statutory obligations.

While Mr Heaton-Harris said he anticipated services becoming available in the coming months, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Laura McLaughlin, who co-founded Doctors For Choice NI, a group which has campaigned for the provision of abortion services, said it would likely take longer than six months before services are available.

“It is a full brand-new service and something that has never been done here in Northern Ireland,” she told the BBC Inside Politics programme. “We have been given a timeframe of full surgical services by April 2023.

“It would be great if that is the case. We will have clinicians trained by that time. But there are a lot of pathways that need to be developed — whether they will be developed in the next six months, I don’t think so.”

Rev Trevor Gribben, Clerk of the General Assembly and General Secretary of the Presbyterian Church said the decision on services was “deeply regrettable” and added that Mr Heaton-Harris had “chosen to give life to the most destructive and liberal abortion regime in these islands”.

Read more New NI abortion services will not be impacted by staff refusal to carry out procedure, claims Belfast medic

Mr Gribben said it was “not only astonishing, but also deeply disappointing” that the Government was prepared to intervene in the abortion issue, yet leave other key decisions to civil servants in areas such as spending while the Executive remains collapsed.

“It is a sad and distressing day for everyone who values the sanctity of life,” he said.

“We recognise that women, their partners and families, do not take decisions about terminating a pregnancy lightly. The Secretary of State has not ring-fenced resources to actually support women and their families experiencing a pregnancy crisis situation, or care for mothers carrying children who have been diagnosed with life-limiting conditions, or for women experiencing mental ill-health during pregnancy or after giving birth.

“We should not forget that 79% of people responding to the UK Government’s 2019 abortion proposals opposed the introduction of these measures,” he said.

“Not only have these developments been an abuse of the fragile devolution settlement, but their genesis came about by a shameful manipulation of the democratic processes of the House of Commons in 2019.”

Mr Gribben added many staff across the health and social care sector will not wish to participate in the abortion process.

Archbishop Eamon Martin said it was the urgency shown to push through services at a time when support for the most vulnerable, including children impacted by the cost of living crisis, was lacking is “undermining the principle of devolution”.

“Westminster seems determined to impose, against the clear will of a majority of people here, the undermining of the right to life of unborn children including an abhorrent and indefensible prejudice against persons with disabilities, even before they are born,” he said.

“The abortion regulations being introduced by Westminster are predicated on the assumption that the unborn child in the womb has no right to love, care and protection from society, unless the child is wanted. Nothing could be further from the truth.

“The Catholic Bishops of Northern Ireland remain committed to working with all sectors so that a culture of life and care becomes a reality for all.”

But Dr McLaughlin said women have been waiting for far too long for services.

“We are delighted with it,” she said. “It is unfortunate it has to come from where it has come from through the Secretary of State, but at this stage the money will be coming to us and we are delighted it is here.

“This is a service that women have been waiting a long time for and that we as health professionals have been waiting for.”