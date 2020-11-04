Common drugs increase death risk in dementia patients: Queen's study reveals

The study was funded by Atlantic Philanthropies, the Executive Office and the Department of Health as part of the wider Dementia eHealth and Data Analytics Pathfinder Programme

A study led by researchers from Queen's University in Belfast has discovered how certain common drugs can significantly increase the risk of mortality in people with dementia.

Anticholinergic drugs are a type of medication that blocks the action of a neurotransmitter - a chemical messenger in the brain - called acetylcholine.

They are commonly used to treat a variety of conditions, including urinary incontinence, allergies and depression.

Diazepam and risperidone were found to be the two most commonly prescribed drugs, and respiratory and urological drugs in particular significantly increased death rates among people with dementia.

In Northern Ireland it is estimated that there are currently 19,000 people living with dementia, a number which could potentially increase to 60,000 by 2050.

People with dementia are more likely to be taking medications for a range of diseases and illnesses than people without dementia, and some of these medications for other complaints are likely to have anticholinergic properties.

Lead researcher Dr Alan McMichael, from the Centre for Public Health at Queen's, said: "The aim of this study was to examine the risk of mortality associated with anticholinergic use among those with dementia.

"We looked specifically at people in Northern Ireland as this had never been studied before.

"We already know there is a link between anticholinergic use and a higher risk of developing dementia or cognitive impairment, but little is known about the link between anticholinergic use and whether they influence mortality rates among people with dementia."

Senior author Dr Bernadette McGuinness, who is also a consultant geriatrician at the Belfast Health Trust, said the study had shown that drugs with a high anticholinergic burden - the cumulative effect of taking one or more such drugs - increase mortality in people with dementia.

"These findings are especially important for the people of Northern Ireland, but are also highly relevant for people with dementia, their families, carers and healthcare professionals worldwide," she added.

"We hope this discovery will pave the way for better understanding of the effect of anticholinergic drugs and lead to better treatment options for people with dementia.

"Further research should address the unfavourable prognosis of people living with dementia in highly deprived areas to improve their life expectancy."

Seamus McErlean, commissioning lead for dementia at the Health and Social Care Board, said: "This is an important piece of research, the findings of which significantly enhance our understanding of pharmaceutical regimes in dementia care.

"The lessons from it need to be disseminated and acted upon while at the same time continuing to promote and support further research into the possible causes of the condition, a cure and best care practice in dementia care."

The study was funded by Atlantic Philanthropies, the Executive Office and the Department of Health as part of the wider Dementia eHealth and Data Analytics Pathfinder Programme.

The Health and Social Care Board has been tasked with delivering the programme, which has separate workstreams - five focusing on e-health and three on data analytics.

The research was published in Aging & Mental Health.