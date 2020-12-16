Communities Minister Deidre Hargey returns to work 6 months after liver failure

Communities Minister Deidre Hargey has revealed how a life-threatening illness forced her to take six months off from her role during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Hargey, who only became a Sinn Fein MLA in January, was forced to step aside after collapsing at home and being rushed to hospital.

The former Loyd Mayor of Belfast told the Irish News that she spent a number of weeks in hospital after her liver began to fail.

During her convalescence Ms Hargey's party colleague Caral Ni Chuilin stepped in temporarily as Communities Minister.

After making a full recovery Ms Hargey returned to her role at Stormont on Wednesday.

Ms Hargey described how she took ill suddenly after a baptism of fire in her new role, becoming a minister days after becoming an MLA and shortly before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'd only signed as an MLA, then a few days later the deal broke, the institutions were reestablished and on the Saturday I got a phone call that morning asking would I take on a ministerial post," the South Belfast MLA said.

"So I was straight in as a minister and then straight into a pandemic.

"I do have underlying conditions. I have lupus, so I have a blood condition and other conditions attached to that, but that's treatable.

"But about March time I started feeling real pain, what feel at first like indigestion, then I thought it was stress, it wasn't until the end of May going into June that I collapsed."

Mrs Hargey was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment and was told she had a gallbladder infection.

After being sent home her condition worsened.

"I started to turn yellow, I couldn't eat and was nauseous and throwing up, so went back to hospital and it turned out my liver was failing.

"The gallbladder was septic and the gallstones had blocked a duct that goes into the liver, so my liver started to fail.

"Because of complications with my medication I was in hospital a week while they stabilised by blood before they could do the open surgery.

"My gallbladder was removed and they had to fix the blockage to allow my liver to function again."

The Communities Minister was in hospital during the first wave of the pandemic and saw first hand the pressures health staff were under.

"It was during lockdown so staff were run ragged. Visitors weren't allow in, for me it was fine, I was only there a couple of weeks.

"You just really value the work they do, from the nursing staff, the doctors, your consultant and the auxiliaries."

Ms Hargey said she was confident she had made a full recovery and was happy to return to her role.

"I took enough time off to make sure I was recuperated and was strong enough, because once you're back into this position it's full steam ahead," she said.

Talking separately to the BBC ahead of her return to work on Wednesday the Sinn Fein MLA said she was doing well.

"I'm a lot better than where I was in May or June of this year," Ms Hargey said.

"I'd just like to take this opportunity to thank our health service, the consultants, the nurses, all of those who worked in the hospital for the period I was in.

"I was lucky that I was in for a time period, when I was there I saw other people who were in during the midst of Covid and the midst of the stricter lockdown for over three months where they had no communication so it really does hit home that I was more fortunate."