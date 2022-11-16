Concern expressed over rise in sexually transmitted infections across Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer has expressed concern over the increased diagnoses in sexually transmitted infections.

According to Sir Michael McBride, across the province there is a growing trend of chlamydia, gonorrhoea and syphilis being diagnosed in people.

Speaking at the Annual Regional Sexual Health Conference, he said the increased levels of infections may reflect a better access to testing.

Figures from the Public Health Agency showed there was a 47% increase in the overall number of STI tests carried out in 2021 compared with before the pandemic in 2019.

However, there was an increase in diagnoses made in sexual health clinics across all STIs groupings.

According to the Public Health Agency also show the number of STI tests taken within GUM clinics soared by 31% in 2021 compared to the previous year which saw a 69% decrease in testing.

Last year also saw a 45% increase in home STI testing, known as SH24, compared to 2020.

The amount of new infections – including syphilis, gonorrhoea and genital herpes – reported through GUM clinics in 2021 jumped by 5% compared with 2020.

“There are also indicators of increased transmission including increased positivity rates among online testers and similar trends in increasing STI diagnosis in the Republic of Ireland and other parts of the UK,” Sir Michael said.

“Consequently, the Public Health Agency is currently working on the development of a mass media campaign to raise awareness regarding sexual health, STI risk and testing access.

“In advance of this, the PHA will develop universal and targeted messaging regarding STIs and testing, working alongside essential community and voluntary sector partners.”