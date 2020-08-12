Concern over alarming rise in patients with pressure ulcers in Western Trust facilities

The overall rate of pressure ulcers for every 1,000 bed days has increased steadily since 2013/14

There has been an alarming increase in the number of patients developing hospital-acquired pressure ulcers in Western Health Trust facilities, some of which were found to have been avoidable.

The revelation came at a recent Western Trust board meeting, where Director of Nursing, Primary Care and Older People's Services, Dr Bob Brown, presented a report on current trends.

It indicated the overall rate of pressure ulcers for every 1,000 bed days has increased steadily since 2013/14. Significantly, there has been a 13% increase over the last year alone. Of these, prevalence of more serious ulcers had also risen, and out of 54 recorded, 14 were deemed avoidable.

Dr Brown told the board that over the last six or seven years "we are seeing a greater complexity of patient care need in our acute hospitals".

"There are varying lengths of stay, but people who have more complex needs will stay longer and will be at an increased risk of pressure damage."

In Altnagelvin Hospital since 2019 there was an increase in Ward 2, which hosts older patients with complex needs - for example a fractured hip - and a stay may be longer, increasing risk. Ward 26, which deals with respiratory issues, has also seen an increase, as has Ward 1 in the South West Acute Hospital, a trauma and orthopaedic unit.

Critical care wards also showed an increase.

One board member described the increase as "worrying" and had thought hospital-acquired ulcers in shorter stay areas would be lower. He said: "On comparing the cardiac care unit with critical care, there's quite a blatant difference. Critical care appears to have a worse outline in terms of pressure ulcers. That seems strange to me. What's the explanation for that difference."

Dr Brown felt it would be best to take time to study the comparison between the two areas and provide a response at a future meeting.

After the board meeting, independent councillor Donal O'Cofaigh, who sits in the Fermanagh and Omagh Council Health and Social Care Group, said the news was "very concerning", adding: "Dr Brown stated the increase was primarily due to the greater complexity of conditions but I fail to understand how this could be the sole explanatory factor for such an extended trend."

He said he has written to the Trust chief executive over whether the increase may be related to a lack of staffing or delays in securing transfer out of hospitals.