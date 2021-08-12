‘Concerns’ at health chiefs’ accounting for how they spent £135m

Department accused of failing to follow Stormont’s own guidance

Northern Ireland’s public spending watchdog has raised questions over how the Department of Health spent £135m.

A report by Comptroller and Auditor General Kieran Donnelly flagged up concerns around a £500 Covid payment for health workers, holiday pay in the Ambulance Service and clinical excellence payments.

“I am concerned by the number of examples of the Department of Health and the health and social care sector applying an accounting treatment for liabilities that does not meet the Department of Finance’s budgetary guidance or international accounting standards,” he said.

Mr Donnelly said the department disputed that this represented an attempt to bypass guidance to retain funds.

He said he had no evidence this was the case, but the effect was still the retention of “a significant amount of funding”.

For the £500 Covid payment, in recognition of health workers’ contribution during the pandemic, Mr Donnelly said the department had little information on the number of eligible staff in the independent sector.

He said “considerable uncertainty” remained around the number eligible and thus the overall value of the payments.

He said that under international accounting standards, the payments should have been treated as a provision (money set aside for expenses) rather than an accrual (a bill of an exact amount that has yet to be paid).

Mr Donnelly also said the department directed all health trusts to treat holiday pay liabilities as accruals. Again, he said this should have been treated as a provision instead of an accrual.

He qualified the 2020-21 accounts of the Ambulance Service, and said the accrual of £4m out of a budget of £123m was a factor in his opinion.

For clinical excellence awards, he said the department also required trusts to accrue for clinical excellence payroll liabilities over the last four years which currently remain unpaid. He said these accruals should also have been disclosed as a provision.

In total, Mr Donnelly said the audits identified £135m of accruals in the health and social care sector which should have been treated as provisions.

He said doing this had the effect of securing funds from existing budgets for future payments.

The Department of Health said: “The department has received the report, which it will consider and respond to through the appropriate channels.”

South Down MLA and Stormont Finance Committee member Jim Wells said the report should be seen in the context of the pandemic.

“Normally, I would be concerned, but it took place during an extraordinary situation. The period under review is entirely within the coronavirus lockdown,” he said.

“I think it’s entirely understandable what has happened — the department was under the most incredible pressure financially. The allegation here is not that £135m went astray. It is that it was improperly accounted for as accruals.

“That’s a technical international accountancy issue rather than any leakage of money out of the system.”

Mr Wells said that the decision by Health Minister Robin Swann to award health workers a Covid payment of £500 was an unexpected expense, albeit one the entire community supported.

“It was then made clear the private sector would get the same payment, so the department had to move very rapidly to identify its own staff and private sector staff,” he said.

“Was there a breach of international accountancy standards? Yes, there was. But was that understandable in the situation. I think most reasonable people would it was. There was no intent to defraud or mislead.”