Concerns raised over drug misuse in NI as new strategy launched

People living in Northern Ireland have said they are concerned about drug and alcohol use in loved ones during the pandemic after a third of people in Belfast said they had misused painkillers like codeine and Tramadol over the past year.

It’s according to a drug and alcohol survey carried out by rehabilitation provider Delamare. The company said over a third of people here (34%) said they were worried about substance abuse in those closest to them during our most intense coronavirus lockdowns.

It represents the second-highest level of concern among all the areas in the UK, with three in 10 men (32%) also worried about how drinking or substance abuse is affecting their lives. One in five women (24%) reported feeling concerned.

Northern Ireland is second only to the Greater London area where almost half of people there (49%) are most concerned about drug and alcohol abuse in a loved one.

It comes as Health Minister Robin Swann on Tuesday announced the launch of Northern Ireland’s new alcohol and drug strategy which aims to prevent and reduce the harm caused by substance use here.

The 10 year strategy “Preventing Harm & Empowering Recovery: A Strategic Framework to Tackle the Harm from Substance Use” will work to remove barriers to treatment, develop recovery communities, reduce stereotyping and the threat of violence towards drug users from paramilitaries, according to the Department of Health.

Speaking during a visit to the Recovery Garden in Ards Community Hospital, the Minister said: “The cost of alcohol related harm alone is estimated to be as much as £900m every year. Add in the cost of the harms from other drugs and the figure is well over £1bn annually.”

Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Michael McBride said there’s been an increase in mixing drugs, misuse of prescription medicines, and hazardous alcohol consumption over the past year. “We must also consider the impact that Covid -19 has had on certain groups increasing their alcohol intake above safe levels,” he said.

He described consumption levels as a “societal crisis” and said a public consultation will take place on minimum unit pricing for alcohol.

Over a third of people living across the UK (36%) told Delamare they had consumed drugs such as cocaine and ecstasy over the past year, along with one in five who said they had increased their alcohol consumption despite widespread closure of bars and pubs.

One in 10 admitted out of the 2,000 people survey said they had overused prescribed medication, while cannabis is the most commonly used drug in the UK.