Coronavirus: First UK cases members of same family and undergoing treatment in Newcastle, England

The city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, remains in lockdown mode (Handout/PA)

Two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus, Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty said.

The two patients are in a high consequence infectious disease unit in Newcastle, the chief medical officer confirmed.

Medical chiefs declined to give any detail on the condition of the two patients confirmed to have the virus, including where they are from and if they had travelled to the UK from China, citing patient confidentiality.

An outbreak investigation team has been formed to trace anyone who has been in contact with the pair to prevent the illness spreading.

It comes as people from the UK were flown out of Wuhan in China on Thursday. They have been taken to Liverpool where a special facility has been set up as a quarantine.

In a statement, Professor Chris Whitty, said: "We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus.

"The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus.

"The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread.

"We have been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately. We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organization and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities."

The coronavirus has been declared a global health emergency (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

The first cases of the virus to be diagnosed in the UK were announced as more than 80 Britons on an evacuation flight from the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak were due to land in the UK.

Director for national infection service at Public Health England Professor Sharon Peacock said: "We were able to stand up an outbreak investigation team immediately and that team is working now, and what they'll be doing is aiming to contact everybody who has been in contact with these two cases and prevent onward transmission."

Almost 10,000 cases of the infection have been reported in Wuhan - the centre of the outbreak - with more than 200 people killed.

Read more NI Health Minister working with Westminster amid threat of coronavirus

There have been 130 negative cases in the UK since the outbreak - including one in Belfast.

On Thursday the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency.

Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann took part in a COBRA meeting this week to discuss the UK's approach to the outbreak with senior health officials from across the country. He said discussions had also taken place to ensure a "consistent approach".

"One of the things we have got out of COBRA is our preparedness and to make sure we have those systems in place," he told the BBC.

"Northern Ireland has been here before hand and passed ... so we have the experience.

"Hopefully we don't get to that stage. But realistically it is likely at some point in time Northern Ireland will see a case. We are prepared for it.

"We have procedures and steps in place that have been tried and tested."

Sinn Fein has urged Mr Swann to "intensify" engagement with health authorities in the Republic.

“There is an increased responsibility and onus on both ministers of health on this island, and their relevant authorities, to work closely together to avoid Coronavirus coming to Ireland, and to mitigate its impact across the country if it does," said MLA Colm Gildernew.