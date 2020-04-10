10 further deaths and 112 new Covid-19 Northern Ireland cases confirmed

Official death toll in Northern Ireland reaches 92, while the number of confirmed cases now exceeds 1,500980 deaths in the UK bring the new total to 8,958Lockdown extended by three weeks in Irish Republic where 25 more deaths are recordedScroll down to follow our live coverage as it happened

Gardai and PSNI officers mount armed coronavirus checkpoints on the border with Northern Ireland at Carrickarnon Co Louth. PA Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The new Northern Ireland Nightingale Hospital wards designed to treat coronavirus sufferers at Belfast City Hospital

A further 10 people have died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

It brings the total number of deaths across the region to 92 people. This is the second highest daily death rate announced so far, with the highest being 12 patients.

The Public Health Agency said a further 112 Covid-19 cases were confirmed after testing as of 12.02pm on Friday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in NI to 1,589. So far a total of 11,006 people have been tested for the virus.

In the UK as a whole the death toll jumped by 980 to 8,958, according to figures released by all of the home nations.

On Friday Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the lockdown in the Republic of Ireland would continue to May 5 and "nobody knows for certain when we will get back to normal".

There were 25 further deaths reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday bringing the death toll to 287.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has risen to 8,089.

