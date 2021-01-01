10 things to look forward to in 2021

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination programme has begun and a second vaccine - from Oxford-Astrazeneca - has been approved. A person receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a vaccination centre (PA)

After a challenging 2020, there are some events to look forward to as we look to brighten our spirits in 2021.

Covid Vaccine Rollout: the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination programme has begun and a second vaccine - from Oxford-Astrazeneca - has been approved.

Comedy: Who needs a laugh after 2020? The Pavilion, The Empire and Lavery's all have comedy clubs. You're welcome.

Easter: Christmas was ruined for many families this year, but hopefully things will have turned round by Easter Sunday which falls on April 4.

Theatre: A raft of new shows are scheduled from April in London, including two movie-based musicals - Pretty Woman and Frozen.

Travel: Restrictions permitting, 2021 could be the year that we can all look forward to a family holiday, or a weekend break.

Belfast Christmas Market 2021: Going to the market is a tradition that starts off the festive period for many people. We missed it last year.

Karaoke: Lockdowns meant no karaoke. So, when it's safe to do so, let's do some singing at the karaoke lounge at Zen or Cuckoo or Robinson's Bar.

Friends Reunion: The sitcom films in March, with a one-off show featuring Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Festivals: Covid put paid to music festival fun in 2020 so there'll be much excitement for the return of Belsonic and Belfast Vital later in the new year.

Cinema: Some big blockbusters are due out, including Daniel Craig's final appearance as James Bond in No Time to Die.