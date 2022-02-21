10 ways to stay safe as we get to grips with living with Covid

Freedom from restrictions doesn’t mean safety for all, or that Covid is gone for good. The virus is expected to be with us for years to come. With this in mind, here are 10 things we can do to stay safe and navigate the new Covid norm, according to Northern Ireland experts.

1. Continue to wear a mask

Medical/cloth masks are recommended in public settings, such as shops and pharmacies, where other social distancing measures are difficult to observe. This is the case in areas of significant community-based transmission. Some experts believe we should go further and wear a mask in any setting outside the home for as long as the pandemic continues.

2. Stay outdoors

If you can do something outside instead of inside, then opt to do it outdoors. Covid seems to spread through airborne droplets and the open air makes it harder for these to reach other people. If you’re going for a run, avoid the gym and head to the park instead. If you’re going to a restaurant, look for outdoor seating.

3. Limit outings

If you’re leaving home because you need to go to work, or visit the shops, minimise risk by spacing out your trips. Every time you go outside, you’re putting yourself at risk of contracting the virus.

4. Maintain good hygiene

Continue to follow good hygiene practices. Wash your hands often and try not to touch your face. If you don’t have access to soap and water, then use hand sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol content.

5. Isolate

If you have Covid, you should avoid going into the office, and it’s best to isolate. If you feel under the weather, even if it’s not Covid, reduce your contacts as much as possible to avoid giving others the cold or flu.

6. Social distance

Stay two metres apart where possible and avoid indoor spaces that bring you within close proximity to people from outside your household for long periods.

7. Ventilation

Avoid unventilated spaces. In poorly-ventilated places, the amount of virus in the air can build up, increasing the risk of spreading Covid, especially if there are infected people in the room. Open windows to allow fresh air into rooms or spaces that contain virus particles and prevent the spread of Covid.

8. Avoid crowds

The closer you are to someone, the more likely they are to infect you if they have Covid, so stay away from crowded settings. This also applies to outdoors – avoid packed parks or beaches.

9. Contacts

Create a close circle of contacts in which you and friends agree to socialise with each other, but avoid everyone else. This will reduce your risk of getting infected and infecting others, even if you do hang out with your close circle regularly.

10. Stay at home

Be careful if you’re in an at-risk group. There may be a removal of restrictions, but this doesn’t always take into account the fact that some people are more vulnerable than others.

Certain chronic conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, liver disease and obesity have been said to heighten the risk of complications and death due to Covid. Those aged 65 and over are at higher risk, too.