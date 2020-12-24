25,000 in NI given vaccine as race on to beat new Covid variant

Stormont leaders issue rallying call as new strain of virus arrives

Northern Ireland has confirmed a case of the new Covid-19 variant first detected in Britain.

One positive result has been reported after genome analysis was conducted on a small number of suspected cases.

It is understood health officials believe the strain has been in circulation at a low level here for several weeks.

Health Minister Robin Swann emphasised the confirmation underlined the need for everyone to “redouble our efforts to stop the virus spreading”.

It comes as our political leaders issued a message of hope for 2021 as people prepare for a Christmas like no other.

Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill said as families gathered for the festive season — briefly and under heavy restrictions — they could do so with optimism.

Meanwhile, it was revealed more than 25,000 care home residents and front line health staff have received the Covid vaccine.

Mr Swann said the vaccination programme would “grow rapidly”, adding: “The vaccine has brought us new hope, but we’re still facing a tough winter ahead.”

He urged people to be mindful of the tough new rules brought in to control the virus and said the Executive’s stay-at-home message would be made “legally enforceable”.

A further 21 deaths and 787 new cases were reported by the Department of Health on Wednesday. Twelve fatalities were within the 24-hour reporting period. The nine others occurred earlier.

Separately, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said another “highly concerning” variant of the virus had been discovered. The new strain, believed to be behind an increase in cases in South Africa, was found in two people thought to be contacts of those who travelled between the two countries recently.

From midnight on Friday Northern Ireland will enter a six-week lockdown. The first week of measures will be the toughest so far imposed, with a stay-at-home curfew from 8pm to 6am.

Mr Swann said the PSNI would be given “additional” enforcement powers. Revealing more details of the vaccination programme yesterday, he also confirmed that the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab had been administered to more than 25,000 care home residents and health and social care staff.

Vaccination teams have delivered doses at 348 care homes — almost three-quarters of facilities.

Mr Swann said: “This is a huge achievement and means that Northern Ireland has led the way by beginning to vaccinate those who have the top priority, including some of the most vulnerable people in our society, as well as our front line workers, upon whom we depend so much at this critical time for the health and social care system.”

It was also reported on Wednesday that regulators were set to approve the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine within days.

Writing in this newspaper, the First Minister said progress on the rollout of vaccines meant families gathering together for one day this Christmas could do so with hope.

“Right now, Northern Ireland has the highest vaccination rate in the UK and the world. More vaccines will follow, reinforcements in our fight against Covid,” Mrs Foster said. “We will still face moments of despair and worry, but now we have our long path back to normality.”

Also in Thursday’s paper, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill writes: “2020 has reminded us all of the importance of family and friends, and of community. Of supporting and looking after those who most need it.

“So, as we celebrate the spirit of Christmas, let us do so inspired by the true generosity of spirit that we have witnessed over the last year.”

Their messages came as the UK Health Secretary voiced concern over two cases of another new variant of the coronavirus.

Mr Hancock said: “This new variant is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant discovered in the UK.”