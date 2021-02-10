5,150 patients endured trolley waits of over 12 hours in NI hospitals in December

More than 5,000 people spent longer than 12 hours languishing on trolleys in emergency departments across Northern Ireland last December.

Figures released by the Department of Health reveal the effects of the pandemic on the ability of the health service to cope with demand.

While there was a 29.9% reduction in the number of people turning up at emergency departments (EDs) last December compared to December 2019, the number of 12-hour breaches remained constant.

According to the statistics, there were 45,427 attendances at EDs in Northern Ireland in December 2020 – 19,401 less than in December 2019.

Despite this, between December 2019 and December 2020, the number waiting longer than 12 hours only decreased from 5,272 to 5,150.

The statistics have revealed that the ED at Craigavon Area Hospital struggled the most in December, with 960 people waiting longer than 12 hours.

This was followed by the ED at the Royal Victoria Hospital with 922 12-hour breaches and Antrim Area Hospital with 862 12-hour breaches.

EDs were hard hit last December as the number of Covid-19 cases began to spike in the run up to Christmas.

A high number of inpatients remained in wards as a result of the previous wave, meaning that it was more difficult to admit patients from EDs.

As a result, patients endured lengthy waits for treatment in EDs, with some patients being treated in the back of ambulances.

Meanwhile, medics warned that the conditions were unsafe and undignified.