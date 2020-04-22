600 reports a day of people flouting coronavirus lockdown rules in Northern Ireland

The PSNI has been receiving an average of more than 600 reports a day from people identifying others for allegedly breaking lockdown rules.

Within the first six days of its launch on April 10, the PSNI's dedicated Covid-19 web page had received 3,787 complaints alleging a breach of regulations.

The PSNI said the reports included claims of people exercising more than once a day and a jogger coming within two metres of someone on a footpath.

"Some reports lack detail to take further action such as inaccurate or non-existent addresses," a PSNI statement said.

The PSNI said the web page is "being reviewed" to help address some of the issues.

Meanwhile, Arlene Foster said that it is important the Executive is "criteria-led and not calendar-led" in how it plans Northern Ireland's recovery and the future relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

"You have to have plans made in respect of recovery and renewal," she said.

"It is of course right that we should be talking about those plans, but of course we are not at the point where those plans will be able to be put into place."

The First Minister said the original worst case scenario of 15,000 deaths due to coronavirus had "struck terror" into her.

Despite praising the public for helping to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases through following social distancing guidelines, she added now was not the time to relax.

Detailing how Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots had allowed forest parks to be reopened to people who live near them, she warned that any abuse of the relaxation would not be tolerated.

"The Minister has taken this step after careful consideration and the parks under his control will be open for people who live nearby," she confirmed,

"The car parks will remain closed and there will be no picnics permitted.

"I appreciate the impact staying at home can have on mental health. We want to enable people to have a space to clear their head and to get some fresh air but any abuse of this will not be tolerated. In all of this our actions must be sensible.

"We are not out of the woods, nor would we seek to make a dash for the exit," she said.

"To do so would be foolish and risk a second wave which would undo all of the good work we have collectively been involved in over the past few weeks.

"We have worked very hard to map out a road to recovery to support every part of society," she added. "It will be graduated, one step at a time, implemented at the right time.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the actions of the public in observing lockdown measures had saved thousands of lives.

"All the lives lost are a tragic reminder about why we're doing what we're doing," she said.

"The most up to date modelling on this pandemic has shown that some 1,500 people could lose their lives in the first 20 weeks. These figures are still shocking and harrowing, but they are a big reduction on the figure we were talking about at the outset.

"That reduction is because of you, because of your actions and those actions have saved thousands of lives.

"These are tough times for everyone and I know there are people right across our society who are finding it particularly difficult. Please remember this won't last forever.

"For now, and the foreseeable future, we must not forget that Covid-19 is still here. To do so would be catastrophic.

"It is still present in our community and still killing people. We cannot allow complacency to creep in."