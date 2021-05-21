£60m health boost part of new Covid funding for NI

Almost £60m has been provided to the health service to continue the vaccination roll out and ease other pressures as part of a £316m Covid-19 funding package announced by Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

The Executive agreed almost £220m of Covid funding to support social recovery from the virus yesterday. In addition, £96.1m has been allocated to meet costs associated with business support schemes.

More than £50m is being provided to the education sector, £12m will support older people returning to employment, £13m is going to the arts sector, while charities and sports organisations will each receive £5m.

Mr Murphy said that despite the easing of the Covid restrictions, the impact the pandemic has had on society “remains profound”.

“The pandemic has had a significant impact on mental wellbeing and I have provided funding for a number of mental health interventions,” he stated. “I’m also conscious that many people are experiencing long-term impacts from Covid.

"Funding has therefore been provided to support individuals managing the long term health effects of Covid.”

He added that the £50m going to education will provide laptops for teachers and voluntary youth services. Wellbeing and pastoral support for students, funding for special educational needs services as well as support for the Irish medium sector, outdoor education centres and outdoor play in primary schools will be provided with a £10m boost.

Colm Gildernew, the chair of Stormont’s health committee, said the £60m funding for the Department of Health (DoH) will “go some way” in supporting it.

“Given the significant pressures facing the health service and the impact this is having on people trying to access services, this is a welcome funding boost,” he stated.

Finance committee chair Steve Aiken MLA said he was delighted the DoH received the full amount of what it had bid in this round of monetary funding.

“However, given that within the 2021-22 budget there still remains considerable unallocated resource and capital, and as we still have not seen any detail on any in year monitoring rounds, the Finance Minister should now make clear that he has no intention of persisting with the threat of the ‘top-slicing’ of all departmental budgets,” stated Mr Aiken.

The Department of Finance will also receive £64m to support the localised business support scheme, the Department of Justice has been granted £21.5m and the Department for Infrastructure will also be awarded £20m. Meanwhile, the Department for the Economy received a total of £32.1m.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said the £50.3m her department was awarded will provide support to those who have been directly impacted by the pandemic.

“My department, through partnership working across central and local government, with our arm’s length bodies, with the community and voluntary sector and with other essential delivery partners, will continue to work together to ensure we protect those people most impacted by the pandemic and safeguard the organisations they depend on,” she added.