A big thanks: Minister praises efforts of staff in Holywell visit

Appreciation: Health Minister Robin Swann talks to Sister Janet Acton during a visit to the Tobernaveen Wards at Holywell hospital

Health Minister Robin Swann praised the work of mental health staff across Northern Ireland as he visited Holywell hospital yesterday.

Minister Swann said the pandemic has taken a massive toll on us all and has had a "significant" impact on emotional wellbeing and mental health.

He said: "That in turn has seen mental health teams working under significant strain. They have however responded magnificently and ensured that care and treatment have been available throughout the pandemic with minimum disruption."

Mental health services require a multi-disciplinary approach and consequently a wide variety of professionals are involved.

The minister continued: "Although I am here in Holywell today I want to take this opportunity to extend my thanks to staff across all our trusts who work so selflessly to support those who have mental ill-health.

"When I publish the 10-year mental health strategy next year it is important that it considers the voices of the workforce. This is a valuable opportunity for me to learn first-hand of their experiences."