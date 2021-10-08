A care home in Antrim is struggling with Covid outbreak amid workforce crisis

10 residents are believed to have tested positive for Covid-19 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A care home in Antrim is struggling to cope with a Covid-19 outbreak, with 10 residents believed to have been diagnosed with the illness.

A family member of one affected resident has said she has been told “staff are on their hands and knees” and that health officials are unable to provide additional staff to assist.

Brooklands Healthcare Antrim is registered to provide nursing care to 18 residents.

The difficulties being experienced by the home has highlighted the deepening workforce crisis facing independent care homes and domiciliary care providers across Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew, chair of the Stormont health committee, said the case has reinforced his calls for health minister Robin Swann to take urgent action to increase the health and social care workforce.

It comes as employees of private healthcare providers have still not received the £500 special recognition payment for their efforts working throughout the pandemic.

And in a further blow, Mr Swann has declined to provide a target date for payment of the bonus, which was announced at the start of the year.

Mr Gildernew said: “There is a real staffing crisis and I am extremely concerned about the impact that vacancies are having across the health and social care sector, particularly in vulnerable settings including care home homes.

“The minister and the department need to urgently review the process for staff to return to work, barriers such as nurses having to work unpaid hours should be addressed urgently and removed.

“There needs to be an urgent focus on staff retention and morale and that means all staff receiving the recognition payment as promised.”

An urgent workforce appeal is currently ongoing in a bid to bolster depleted staff numbers.

A shortage of workers, as a result of Covid-19 illness and isolation and general sickness, means care homes across Northern Ireland are experiencing difficulties in ensuring safe staffing levels.

The situation is exacerbated further during outbreaks as additional staff are required to keep residents safe.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Health said work to deliver the recognition payment to staff in the independent sector “as proven to be complex and challenging”.

She said the delay “does not reflect any difference in the value of work done” and that officials remain committed to processing the payments as soon as possible.

A spokeswoman from the Northern Trust said they have worked in close partnership with the care home sector throughout the pandemic.

This includes link workers who maintain regular contact with the manager of homes to identify any concerns and ensure they follow public safety guidance.

She also said the trust has been proactive in securing staff to cover shifts in care homes “when all other options have been exhausted”.

The home has been contacted for comment.