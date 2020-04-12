A further 11 deaths as Northern Ireland spends Easter Sunday in lockdown

11 further deaths in Northern Ireland as official death toll reaches 118 UK-wide hospital death toll exceeds 10,000 Prime Minister Boris Johnson discharged from hospital Churches shut as public urged to stay indoors and follow social distancing rules Scroll down to follow our coverage as it happened

Bishop of Down and Connor, The Most Reverend Noel Treanor officiates at the Mass of Chrism in an empty St Peter’s Cathedral in west Belfast on Good Friday. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

A surge in coronavirus cases is expected in the coming weeks

A further 11 people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for coronavirus, the Public Health Agency has said.

This brings the death toll in the region to 118.

As of 9.15am on Sunday, 89 more cases of the virus have been confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,806.

Across the UK, 10,612 people have now died since the outbreak began.

The news comes as people across Northern Ireland spent Easter Sunday in lockdown as the region continues to tackle the pandemic.

Police have increased patrols and are manning checkpoints in order to ensure social distancing rules are being followed.

Meanwhile, a row erupted on Saturday after Health Minister Robin Swann formally requested the Army's help in combating the pandemic.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill hit out at the decision, stating the Executive was not informed, however other party leaders and members of the Executive said any assistance should be welcomed.

