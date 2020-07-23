A land that's on both green lists: it has to be Greenland... but would you holiday there?

Could a holiday in Greenland save the summer? The world's largest island, located between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, was a surprise inclusion on both the UK and Ireland's green lists.

More than 80% of the island is covered by an ice cap which is melting because of global warming.

The island caught the interest of US President Donald Trump, who was said to have discussed the idea of purchasing Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, during dinners and meetings with advisers.

The country has vast natural resources, including rare minerals, and the melting ice has opened new shipping lanes.

Most people travel by plane to Greenland, though unsurprisingly there are no direct flights from Belfast or Dublin.

Air Greenland operates from Copenhagen, and Reykjavik in Iceland. Air Iceland also flies from Reykjavik.

If Greenland does appeal, here are 10 great things to do...

Ilulissat Ice-fjord: Greenland's most visited area and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2004, this berg-strewn section of coast in Disko Bay is where huge glaciers float out into the coastal waters.

Whale Watching: One of the top things to do for visitors. Most of the fjords melt by May, so June and July are usually the best months for this.

Nuuk and the Greenland National Museum: Nuuk, the capital, has a population of 16,000 and is popular because of the Greenland National Museum. The 500-year-old mummies of women and children discovered in 1978 are so well preserved that some of the facial tattoos are still recognisable.

Aurora Borealis: The Northern Lights are often referred to as the biggest light show on earth, and during your visit to Greenland you shouldn't miss this incredible natural spectacle.

Hot Spring Bath: On the uninhabited island of Uunartoq the springs are the perfect temperature for bathing. Three naturally heated springs merge into a small pool, where you can immerse yourself surrounded by icebergs and stunning mountain peaks.

Qaqortoq fishing village: Qaqortoq is a rock-bound fishing village of brightly painted houses climbing a hillside above the picturesque harbour.

Viking trail: Trace the remnants of Eric the Red's 1,000-year-old Norse colonies. At their peak, it's estimated that something around 5,000 Norsemen lived throughout Greenland. Why the settlements died out remains a mystery, but Viking ruins can be found throughout the country.

Sermermiut Eskimo Settlement: This is two kilometres from the town of Ilulissat and has some of the best-preserved 2,000-year-old remnants of indigenous Eskimo cultures.

Cruise the glaciers: Whether you take a short afternoon cruise among the icebergs to a glacier or a multi-day cruise into the bays and fjords, boats are the best way to get a look at most parts of Greenland. Most of these walls of ice are visible only from the sea.

Take a dog sled: The best way to experience the country's unique and wild natural environment when snow is on the ground is on a tour by dog sled or a snowmobile excursion.