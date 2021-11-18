Actor Laurence Fox accused over tweet criticising Alliance leader Naomi Long

Actor and political activist Laurence Fox is remaining tight-lipped over a controversial tweet in which he appeared to poke fun at the appearance of the Alliance Party leader.

The outspoken opponent of lockdowns and face coverings is facing accusations of body-shaming Naomi Long for a social media comment he posted in response to the Executive’s decision to introduce Covid passports.

Sharing a post by Vote Leave supporter Jeffrey Peel, which included a photograph of the Justice Minister, Mr Fox said: “She’s going to regret voting that way when the vaccine passport becomes a health passport.”

He subsequently tweeted: “Stormont hasn’t been able to agree on anything for years. I do hope someone is following the money.”

Ms Long and Health Minister Robin Swann have both faced a barrage of abuse since the controversial decision on Wednesday afternoon to approve vaccine passports in Northern Ireland.

In addition to comments criticising Mr Swann on social media, the Health Minister has also been singled out in sinister graffiti. His name was daubed on a wall in Dungannon, along with a target mark.

It appeared hours after a 44-year-old man was remanded in custody on charges which include making threats to kill Mr Swann as well as harassment and improper use of electronic communications.

The abuse directed at Ms Long, in particular the posts by Mr Fox and Mr Peel, have prompted an outpouring of support from across the political spectrum. Lewis actor Mr Fox, the ex-husband of actress Billie Piper, has not responded to requests to comment on his controversial tweet.

However, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis was among political leaders who expressed solidarity with Ms Long.

“The vile misogynistic abuse that has been directed towards her since yesterday’s vote is disgusting and has no place in this echo chamber or outside of it,” he tweeted.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and UUP leader Doug Beattie also blasted the online abuse.

Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard accused those behind the abuse of being “cowardly ... to launch the type of attack on a female public representative that Naomi Long has suffered on Twitter. Utterly pathetic.”

Northern Ireland’s mental health champion Siobhan O’Neill, who wrote to the Executive to urge them introduce vaccine passports, also offered her support to Ms Long.

“I stand in support of Naomi Long and in condemnation of vile, misogynist, personal attacks on women in public life,” she said.”

Irish language activist Linda Ervine also pledged solidarity to Ms Long, describing her as “a woman who never lacks courage”.