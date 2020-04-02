Age NI 'check in and chat' service to offer reassuring calls and help for the elderly feeling lonely or anxious

A 'check in and chat' telephone service is being offered to anyone over the age of 60 in Northern Ireland

It has been launched by Age NI with the support of the Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland.

The service will provide a friendly voice to reassure older people, answer basic queries and link them into local services and support during the coronavirus outbreak.

Linda Robinson, the chief executive at Age NI, said: "These are potentially difficult times for many older people, especially those living alone who may not have anyone to share their concerns.

"Others may just want to have a reassuring call about what matters or even what they saw on television last night.

"Our aim is to assure older people that they have someone to turn to at this time."

Eddie Lynch, the Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland, said: "Many older people, especially those that are 'shielding', are feeling vulnerable and therefore we need to be providing as much support as possible to help them get through the days ahead.

"The enhancement of Age NI's helpline is providing an invaluable service for some of our older people.

"The 'check in and chat' service aims to help those older people who are self-isolating during the current pandemic and who may be lonely or anxious."

Anyone over 60 in Northern Ireland can avail of this service free of charge.

To receive a regular telephone call, contact Age NI Advice on 0808 808 7575 (Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm) or email info@ageni.org.