Agony of MP Jim Shannon who lost mother-in-law to 'cruel' disease Covid-19

An MP who lost his mother-in-law to Covid-19 has described it as "the most cruel, unfeeling, horrible disease that takes away the opportunity to connect with loved ones".

Jim Shannon (65) was speaking ahead of Jemima George’s funeral, which takes place in Newtownards today, following her death in the Ulster Hospital on Saturday, October 17.

The DUP veteran said his wife's mother died 10 days ago, aged 82, in the absence of her family and he spoke of the sadness felt by loved ones who, due to the current coronavirus restrictions, were unable "to sit with her and hold her hand" as she slipped away.

The Strangford representative also revealed how Mrs George's daughter Roberta - sister of his wife Sandra - had also been hospitalised due to Covid but, although placed in the same ward, "couldn't see her mother at the end".

"That was so hard for Roberta," Mr Shannon said.

"They were both in side rooms off the same ward at the Ulster Hospital. Jemima was seriously ill and so was Roberta, who'd had breathing problems for 10 days prior to her admission and was on oxygen the whole time she was there.

"Covid is the most unfeeling, horrible disease because if there's anything normal about living or dying, it takes all the opportunity to connect with your loved ones away from you.

"It's cruel and it really hurts the people involved."

He added: "Just think about someone like Jemima lying in her bed and none of her family able to go and see her.

Heartache: Jim Shannon said family were unable to see Jemima at the end

"It's nobody's fault; they are the rules. The nurses on duty were exceptional - but it wasn't her family."

Mr Shannon said that Roberta (58), who was discharged from hospital on October 23, was now "back at home and on the mend".

But he added that his personal experience has given him a close-up reminder of the harshness of a Covid death.

"It's the fear for the family," he said.

"There's a mother whom you knew was fighting for her life, a sister-in-law who was rushed to hospital and put on oxygen right away... and then you have multiple worries.

"I understood what it was like because some people in the borough have died, including Billy Allen and Norma McBride, but whenever it comes closer to home you get an even deeper understanding of what it means.

"We miss Jemima greatly. She was a good lady, a special person and we all loved her.

"Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will desperately miss her wonderful influence on their lives.

"We had a great-grandchild born on Tuesday - my son Ian's boy - wee Max George who is just a week old.

"We've had those really mixed emotions - the tragedy of a death that we couldn't be close to the family and then just three days later wee Max George, called after Granny George, was born."

"He added: "From death to life. There's a saying; in the midst of life we are in death but in the midst of death we are in life."

Mr Shannon said a service will be held at Clarkes Funeral Home in Newtownards, with access restricted to 25 people.