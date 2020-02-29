Airlines axing flights and travellers cancel holidays as coronavirus fear grows

Northern Ireland travel agents have said holidaymakers are cancelling their trips abroad as the coronavirus spreads across the world.

Amid a drastic fall in demand for Italy, people have abstained from making reservations, with one firm reporting that bookings are down 10%.

But while some are scrambling to change their travel plans, others are proceeding cautiously with some local schools still poised to depart for the ski slopes in the coming weeks.

Oasis Travel business relationship manager Ian McMichael told the Belfast Telegraph that the deadly disease was responsible for a slump in demand.

"We've had a few cancellations and one man didn't go on a trip that he'd paid for fully on Monday," he said.

"The man, who's in his late 70s with a heart condition, was due to leave for Tenerife but decided not to, despite losing over £2,000."

Mr McMichael, who has been in the travel business for 45 years, said bookings are down 10% this year compared to the same time last year.

"January and February are the harvest for bookings in the travel industry but we're finding a slow down in people making holiday reservations generally," he said.

"Over the years we've seen swine flu, sars and ebola so we're taking this seriously. It does affect business, however 10% isn't really enough to upset the applecart."

Gallagher Travel proprietor Heather Fielding, who sits on ABTA's Council of Regions for Northern Ireland, said there have been "a lot of queries" about certain holiday destinations.

She added: "We're not panicking but we're hoping and praying that the virus doesn't spread much further."

Major tour operators Jet2 and Topflight have not cancelled any routes, but easyJet said it is scaling back on services to Italy, although Belfast routes are not affected.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: "We always follow the travel advice of the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office and their guidance shows that there are no travel restrictions in place to any of our destinations, so our flying programme remains unchanged."

Topflight said its school ski trips are "operating are normal" because their resorts are not in the affected areas.

"We are currently following the most updated guidelines on travel to Italy from The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Republic of Ireland) and The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (United Kingdom)," it said.

"Our ski programme for schools to Italy and various other destinations is scheduled to operate up to and including the Easter holiday period.

"We will remain in constant contact with all schools due to travel in the upcoming future."

EasyJet said: "We can confirm that we have taken the decision to cancel a number of flights mainly to and from Italy following a slowing in demand as a result of concerns over the covid-19."

Pupils at Assumption Grammar School in Ballynahinch are due to go skiing to Italy on March 14 and principal Peter Dobbin said parents are concerned.

He added: "We are monitoring the situation very carefully and taking advice at all times."

Rainey Endowed principal Mark McCullough said the school is taking a group of skiers to Italy on April 4, adding that the health of pupils and teachers is paramount.

"We are taking the coronavirus very seriously and we will be following the guidelines issued to us," he said.