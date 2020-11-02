All ICU beds in Altnagelvin and Belfast City hospitals now full with Covid-19 virus patients

Jeremy Corbyn’s brother says he has been served penalty by PSNI for breaching regulations at protest

Two local hospitals have now filled all intensive care beds with Covid-19 patients, according to the Department of Health.

Meanwhile, police have issued a fine to former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s brother, Piers, who addressed an anti-lockdown protest in Londonderry.

Both Altnagelvin and Belfast City hit 100% Covid occupancy over the weekend, and with the Mater and Ulster Hospitals now operating beyond capacity in terms of beds occupied overall, the pressure on the health system has reached a critical level.

It comes as the Executive said it will not be swayed from its path through the second wave of the virus despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing a four-week lockdown in England.

Thousands of pupils are returning to the classroom today at the end of the extended two-week half-term after the Department of Health announced a further eight deaths and 685 new positive cases yesterday.

Mid Ulster, Belfast and Londonderry continue to be the worst affected areas, with west Belfast’s BT11 postcode recording the highest rate of 780 infections per 100,000 people. Cookstown’s BT80 recorded 767 infections, followed by BT48 in Derry with 691, and Belfast’s BT12 with 666.

SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin yesterday condemned as irresponsible and reckless an anti-lockdown rally held at Derry’s Guildhall, which took place despite the continuing health crisis in the city. Piers Corbyn, brother of under-fire MP Jeremy Corbyn, addressed those gathered. He later tweeted that the PSNI served speakers with penalty notices.

“I refused to accept so police said they’d write me to contest in court. Watch this space,” he added.

A number of fixed penalty notices were issued, one man was cautioned and another was arrested, police said.

Ms McLaughlin said: “It is sad that a small minority of people are deluding themselves into believing that Covid-19 is not a real threat to their health, but their attempt to persuade others is worse than irresponsible.

“I urge the sensible population of Derry and the north west to ignore the latest nonsense from the deniers, hoaxers and conspiracy theorists.”

Queen’s University virologist Dr Connor Bamford warned that the next two weeks will be crucial in determining whether the Executive’s schools ‘experiment’ has worked and if, as First Minister Arlene Foster has said, we are able to learn to co-exist with the virus. Over the next two weeks we are likely to see the number of deaths push up, but the hope is that the restrictions have been put in place in good time, he said.

“We’ve already started to see a decline in the number of cases and that’s positive. It shows the restrictions put in place seem to be working.

“It’s always better to react early to drive down the rate of infection. England was the only one of the four nations not to do so, so they’ve had to go in with stronger restrictions over a longer period.

“I would hope Northern Ireland will not need to go down that path, but the next two weeks will be critical. We will have schools returning, and as yet there’s no definite indication on how much schools affected the rise in the rate of infections.”

The Executive said it “has taken steps to curb the spread of coronavirus through a four-week period of significant interventions”.

“The impacts of these measures on the course of the epidemic are being monitored closely, and ministers will consider any developments when the Executive meets in the coming week as planned,” it added.

As schools reopen, the Education Minister has asked everyone to play their part in helping to keep them safe spaces for pupils and staff.

”The transmission of Covid-19 within schools remains low,” Peter Weir said. “I am asking parents and carers not to congregate at school gates.

“Always practise good social distancing and wear a mask and try to avoid going beyond the school gate unless you have an appointment.”

Meanwhile, Ulster Unionist peer Lord Empey said he hopes the Prime Minister’s lockdown announcement serves as a warning for some naysayers over the real dangers posed to people by the virus.

Mr Johnson said acting now to impose a new month-long lockdown in England could allow families to spend Christmas together. Pubs, restaurants, gyms, non-essential shops and places of worship will close from Thursday, but schools, colleges and universities will be allowed to remain open.

Lord Empey said: “This should act as a wake-up call. Nobody wants to see businesses closed and jobs lost. Neither do we want to see our loved ones become ill and lose their lives. In Northern Ireland we have our own awkward squad of deniers led by Edwin Poots and Sammy Wilson, who have been undermining the public health message.”

The former UUP leader added: “I hope that Edwin and Sammy will now row in behind our Health Minister, lead by example, and ensure that Northern Ireland’s measures to bring down the rate of infection are fully adhered to so that perhaps everyone will be able to enjoy as close to as ‘normal’ a Christmas as possible.”