All Northern Ireland children to be back in school after Easter as Executive confirm further relaxations from 12 April

All pupils in both primary and post-primary schools are to return to school after the Easter holiday, the Education Minister Peter Weir announced on Thursday.

It comes as the Executive published their ratified list of relaxations on Thursday night.

The move follows a review during Thursday's Executive meeting when it was agreed that the remaining students in years 8 to 11 could resume face-to-face teaching from 12 April.

Education Minister Peter Weir said: “A major milestone has been reached today with the Executive agreeing to move ahead as planned to allow pupils in year 8 to 11 to return to school after Easter.

“All of our pupils will now be back in school, engaging with teachers and socialising with their friends. We must all keep playing our part in ensuring our schools are safe and remain open.

“It is important that staff and students ensure they follow the Department’s guidance including social distancing, good hand hygiene and wearing face coverings where required.

“The message remains that parents and guardians should wear a mask when they are picking up or dropping off their child and not congregate around the school gates.”

The Education Department confirmed they will write to schools with any updates or clarifications to the guidance.

Concluding the Minister said that he would continue to support education settings to help them manage the impact of the pandemic.

He added: “It is important that schools, students and parents are confident that our schools are safe. The introduction of testing, which will continue to be rolled out for pupils over the coming months, will help provide significant reassurance.

“I will also continue to invest in resources to help pupils who have faced disruption to their learning.”

In a statement, the Executive also detailed further changes that will come into effect from 12 April.

New changes to come into force on April 12

Among these are an increase the number who can meet outdoors in a garden, from six to 10 (including children) from two households.

The ‘stay at home’ provision in the legislation is also being removed, with a ‘stay local’ and ‘work from home’ message replacing it.

Contactless ‘click and collect’ services will be introduced for all non-essential retail.

Outdoor sports training will resume for sports clubs affiliated with recognised sports Governing Bodies, in small groups of up to 15 people but with all indoor spaces closed except essential toilet facilities.

They added that potential marriage and civil partnership customers will be able to view the facilities of venues used for marriages and civil partnerships, such as hotels and other venues - restricted to a maximum of four customers per visit.

Outdoor retail which will be permitted to open includes: New & Used Car Retailers; Retailers of Light Motor Vehicles, Lorries & Trailers; Retailers of Caravans or Motorhomes; Retailers of Agricultural or Other Large Machinery; Garden Centres, Plant Nurseries; and Car Washes.

There will also be an extension in the provision for up to 15 people (including coaches), as previously agreed, to also include structured outdoor sports training organised by clubs/individuals affiliated to recognised sports governing bodies or representative organisations for sport and physical activity.

Finally, they ratified an increase the number permitted to attend marriages, civil partnerships and funerals, informed by a risk assessment for the venue. The statement did not specify any numbers however.

The next review date under the Pathway out of Restrictions document for the Executive is 15 April 2021.