Almost 100 previously unreported coronavirus deaths in NI revealed

Official figures show there has been almost 100 extra deaths linked to the conoravirus in Northern Ireland than previously reported.

Statistics published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) show that up until April 24 a total of 393 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to April 24 was 299.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, filled out by medical professionals.

Out of the 393 deaths during the period 209 (53.2%) occurred in a hospital, 158 (40.2%) in care homes, three (0.8%) in hospices and 23 (5.9%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 161 deaths in care homes and hospices involved 57 separate establishments.

Meanwhile, separate analyses of the NISRA figures shows that the provisional number of total deaths registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending April 24 was 470, 46 more than in week 15 and 186 more than the five-year average of 284.

Over the last four weeks in total, 596 excess deaths- deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous year- have been registered in Northern Ireland.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate for 128 (27.2%) of the 470 deaths registered in week 16, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year 2020 to 370.

Males accounted for around half of all registered deaths (49.1%) and the 370 Covid-19 related deaths (50.3%), while those aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds of all deaths and 75.1% of Covid-19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to April 24.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health is to resume providing its statistics dashboard which has not worked since two days after its launch a fortnight ago. That comes after the Office of National Statistics (ONS) reprimanded local health officials for how they have provided figures.