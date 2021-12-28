Almost 10,500 Omicron cases identified in Northern Ireland in three weeks

The NI Executive has declined to introduce any new restrictions ahead of the new year

Northern Ireland has recorded 10,458 cases of the Omicron variant in just three weeks, official figures have revealed.

Statistics from the UK Health Security Agency released on Tuesday afternoon show a rise of 1,136 cases of the variant recorded in Northern Ireland over the Christmas weekend.

It is not known whether Omicron is the dominant variant in Northern Ireland yet, but medical unions have warned the impact of rising Covid-19 case numbers is impacting significantly on the ability of the health service to cope with demand.

Up to a quarter of healthcare workers across Northern Ireland are expected to be absent from work this week due to Covid-19, according to the British Medical Association (BMA).

GP surgeries across Northern Ireland are due to reopen today after an extended Christmas break, with patients expected to experience issues in getting through on phone lines.

Meanwhile emergency departments are coming under increasing pressure, with the Northern Trust asking the public to only attend A&E in a medical emergency as 44 people were waiting on a trolley to be admitted on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr Paul Kerr, Vice President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine in Northern Ireland, said: “This is always the busiest time of year, but the staffing problems mean we are under great pressure across the region.

“This is mostly due to Covid-related absences, with many staff fortunately not very sick, but testing positive and having to isolate.”

Dr Tom Black, chair of the BMA in Northern Ireland, appealed to the public to show patience in the coming weeks as the overstretched NHS copes with the fallout of growing Covid positive cases.

“Everyone holds the line over Christmas in the run-up to New Year, but it is normally around January 3 or 4 when things really blow up,” he said.

“We estimate there will be between 20 and 25% of the workforce off, either because they are sick with Covid or they have to isolate, and that will have a significant impact on the service.

“It is going to be a very difficult period for everyone, the staff shortages are making it even more difficult, and people will have problems getting through to their GP surgeries.

“We’re asking the public to be mindful of the pressures on the system and be patient if they experience waits or problems accessing services as everyone is doing the best they can.”

The number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed over the weekend, as well as the number of deaths linked to the virus recorded in recent days, are due to be released on Wednesday after a pause in the release of statistics over the Christmas holidays.

The Department of Health dashboard will also reveal the number of Covid-19 occupied beds across the system, as well as the number of people with the virus who are in intensive care.

While the latest figures are not available for Northern Ireland, Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said the number of Covid-19 inpatients in England is rising, but gradually as opposed to at a high rate.

He said he has spoken to chief executives from hospital trusts across England who have reported they are “not, at the moment, reporting large numbers of patients with severe Covid type respiratory problems needing critical care”.

He also said one trust boss told him the largest number of Covid-19 inpatients are asymptomatic and are being diagnosed on admission for a different reason.

However, he warned the full extent of Omicron on the older population and the effects of Christmas mixing is not yet known.