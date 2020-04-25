Almost one in four deaths in Northern Ireland linked to Covid-19

Almost one in four deaths recorded in Northern Ireland in one week were linked to coronavirus, new figures suggest (AP)

Almost one in four deaths recorded in Northern Ireland in one week were linked to coronavirus, new figures suggest.

In a seven-day period, 101 of 424 fatalities registered here mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

A third of deaths have occurred in care homes, it also emerged yesterday.

The data, released by Northern Ireland's official statistics agency, came as a further 15 fatalities were confirmed.

The known death toll, based on these separate figures from the Department of Health, now stands at 278.

A total of 3,122 coronavirus cases have been confirmed here - up 106 in the past 24 hours. The true total is likely to be far greater.

In the Republic, 37 more deaths were announced last night.

The total death toll there is now 1,014.

Other data published yesterday by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) gives new detail on the virus's impact here. Based on figures to last Friday, it shows:

276 Covid-19 related deaths occurred in Northern Ireland by April 17;

This was around 30% higher than the figure recorded by the Public Health Agency for the same date (212);

A third of the 276 fatalities (93) occurred in care homes, with three in hospices;

Thursday April 9 saw the greatest number of Covid-19 deaths occurring in a single day - 25 were recorded.

People aged 75 and over account for almost 75% of virus-related deaths.

The 96 deaths in care homes and hospices involved 44 separate establishments, the bulletin said.

Two sets of figures on virus-linked deaths are published in Northern Ireland.

The PHA data is based on patients who had previously tested positive for the virus.

Nisra's statistics cover all deaths where the virus has been included on a death certificate, including those who did not have their diagnosis confirmed by a test.

The Nisra bulletin gave further details on the 276 deaths mentioning Covid-19 on the death certificate, up to April 17.

Of these, 166 (60.1%) occurred in hospital, 93 (33.7%) in care homes, three (1.1%) in hospices and 14 (5.1%) at residential addresses or another location.

The number of deaths registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending April 17 was 424 - 134 more (46.2% higher) than the five-year average of 290.

At yesterday's daily Press briefing, First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill expressed condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

Both also referred to DUP politicians Edwin Poots and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who have lost their fathers, and the former Sinn Fein MLA Oliver McMullan, whose daughter died this week.

Across the UK, there have been a further 684 coronavirus-related deaths in hospitals, the Department of Health has said.

That takes the total number of Covid-19 patients to have died in UK hospitals to 19,506, but the growth rate of the disease continues to slow.