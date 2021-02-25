Alternative arrangements in place to book Northern Ireland carer vaccines

The Department of Health has said alternative arrangements have been put in place through Trust coordinators to allow carers to receive a Covid vaccine.

Up until recently, carers had been able to book their vaccination appointments through an online booking system, which allowed anyone claiming to be a carer to book an appointment at one of the regional vaccine centres.

A spokesperson for the department of Health said the facility had not been withdrawn but carers will now be asked to book their appointments via Trust carer coordinators, while carers who are known to GPs will be called to come forward for vaccination.

It's after the vaccination rollout was extended to all carers aged 18 and over last week amid an increase in vaccination bookings.

Read more Decision on whether essential workers should be priority in vaccination programme expected within two weeks

In statement on Wednesday, Health Minister Robin Swann said: "Feedback from the carer organisations indicates that a significant number of their members have taken up the offer and have already had the vaccine or have booked in the coming days.

"There are some carers who have not yet come forward or have not yet been able to book an appointment. My Department has put in place alternative arrangements via Trust carer co-ordinators and carers organisations who will facilitate bookings. Carers who are known to GPs are also being called forward by their GPs for vaccination," he said.

The head of the Covid-19 Vaccine Programme Patricia Donnelly said any reports of abuse of the system by those who are ineligible are "very much in the minority".

The definition of a main carer is “an individual who gives substantial and ongoing care to an elderly or disabled person”, not someone who goes shopping or carries out errands.

"We have received positive feedback from carers about their access to the programme," she said.

Trusts will work with organisations to get carers who are eligible and haven’t got a slot booked in, she added.