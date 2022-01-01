Ambulance wait: Family of cancer patient in agony told to drive him to A&E

A 69-year-old disabled and terminally ill cancer patient spent almost four hours in agony waiting for an ambulance before his family was told to take him to hospital themselves.

A community nurse assessed Alan Emerson and decided he required emergency treatment after a catheter was fitted incorrectly on Thursday.

Almost four hours after the nurse rang 999, his son, Robin, called for an update and was astonished to be put on hold.

He explained: “I couldn’t believe it, I have had to call for an ambulance for my daughter so many times over the years and I’ve never been put on hold.

"I eventually got speaking to someone after waiting for five minutes and by this stage my dad was in absolute agony, he couldn’t move, it had been over 10 hours since he had been able to empty his bladder.

"The girl I spoke to was lovely and she said, ‘I’m going to be honest with you, the system is broken tonight’ and then said my dad was at the top of the list but it would be another four hours before an ambulance would be able to attend.

"She said she had no ambulances available and she was going to tell me to do something she wouldn’t normally do.

"She said if possible, we would have to try and get my dad into the car and get him down to hospital ourselves.

"You can imagine what it was like for us trying to carry my dad out to the car, he is over 20 stone and disabled, it was absolutely horrendous and my dad was in so much pain.”

Mr Emerson, who was diagnosed with inoperable prostate cancer five years ago, finally arrived at A&E at 9.30pm, more than four hours after the nurse originally rang 999.

However, his ordeal didn’t end there and his son-in-law, who accompanied him to hospital described scenes of chaos inside the overstretched unit.

Robin continued: “Dad can’t go to the toilet himself and he soiled himself and my brother-in-law couldn’t get anyone to help him clean dad up for three or four hours.

"Dad was sitting there like that the whole time.

"It was the next morning before the urologist arrived to look at dad and it has done so much damage, we’ve been told he will bleed for weeks.

"When I went to see him when he got home, he was getting upset with my mum, he just said he’d had enough.

"He has done so well through everything, he has been through so much but he has been positive, so to hear him like that and saying he wants to give up, it was devastating.

"I never thought that, in this day and age in the UK, that you wouldn’t be able to get an ambulance. It’s horrendous.

"It really is abysmal and I don’t believe it’s all down to Covid-19, the health service has been going downhill for years, but this is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”

Mr Emerson is one of the patients caught up in the emerging crisis hitting the health service, which is struggling to respond to demand amid unprecedented staff absences.

On Thursday night, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) issued a statement which said “even the most urgent calls may now face delays”.

It continued: “NIAS would ask anyone who can make their own way to emergency departments to do so, instead of calling 999 in the first instance.”

Pressures on the system remained high last night, with the Northern and Southern health trusts asking people to only attend A&E in a medical emergency.