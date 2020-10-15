Anguish for couples forced to rethink wedding plans

Disappointed: Carole and Calvin were due to get married on October 28

Couples across Northern Ireland are facing the heartbreaking prospect of having to rethink their wedding plans again.

With cases of Covid-19 rising once again, there have been further changes to the rules for weddings, civil partnerships and receptions.

The Executive's tougher measures to stem the spread of coronavirus mean wedding ceremonies and civil partnerships are to be limited to 25 people, with no receptions, from next Monday.

Covid-19 restrictions toughened last month had already banned live music from being played at wedding receptions.

Belfast couple Carole Cushinan (37) and Calvin Holohan (36), who have been an item for over a decade and have two children, were left in limbo just a fortnight before their planned nuptials.

For Calvin, whose family runs the popular restaurants Holohan's at the Barge and Holohan's Pantry, yesterday's news was a double blow.

"We were due to get married at the Barge on October 28 with around 35 guests," he said.

"I had an impending sense of doom anyway even before Carole shook me awake this morning with the news.

"She is wonderfully pragmatic and optimistic, but I can just tell that this has hit her quite hard. I'm obviously disappointed too.

"It was a tough decision setting that date anyway as most of my family, including my father, live in Co Mayo, so they couldn't travel due to the restrictions in the Republic.

"It was always going to be hard without having some really important people there, so maybe, by postponing, this will mean that they can be there with us."