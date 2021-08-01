Another 13 lives lost to Covid as cases here continue to rise

Thirteen Covid-19 linked deaths and more than 2,000 new cases were reported in Northern Ireland over the weekend.

Five fatalities were reported by the Department of Health on Sunday, after eight deaths on Saturday.

All victims had previously tested positive for the virus.

There were 1,072 new confirmed cases of the virus reported on Sunday, adding to the 1,117 cases announced on Saturday.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the ongoing fatalities provided a "stark reminder" of the impact of the pandemic.

"It will only be through continued vigilance and a collective effort that we can protect ourselves and those we care for," he said.

Meanwhile, efforts continued on Sunday to get Northern Ireland's vaccine certification system back to full working order.

The new COVIDCertNI app enables users to show proof of vaccination for international travel.

The system for securing certification was partially suspended last Tuesday after issues with data sharing emerged.

The pause has caused widespread anger, as travellers’ holiday plans are disrupted, often at great cost.

The scheme is now being phased back in, with priority being given to those planning to travel in the coming days. O Sunday it opened to applications for those travelling from August 4 to 10 inclusive.

A spokesman for the Deprtment of Health said: “Some applications will be processed manually and applicants will be contacted via email on what to do as they progress.

“Whilst service has resumed it is being managed in a controlled and phased way and will be strictly limited to the dates highlighted.”

The DoH said the first process will involve proof of identity, with 87% now progressing through this step automatically. The remainder are validated manually. Those requiring manual verification are being processed as a priority.

"Once you have completed your proof of identity checks we will notify you directly by email, telling you when you can go online or on the app to request a certificate,” he added.

“We would appeal to those travelling later than August 10 that they do not apply at this time and help us help their fellow citizens. Further communication will follow in relation to those travelling after 10 August 2021. With an update on plans to extend the periods when applications can be accepted.

“The Department would wish to apologise for the inconvenience caused at what is undoubtedly an already stressful time for many of our citizens.”

More than 2,262,000 million jabs have now been administered in Northern Ireland, with vaccination centres seeing a surge in activity on Saturday as they administered first doses to adults for the last time.

Operations at mass vaccine centres are being phased out in the coming weeks as the programme adjusts how the majority of jabs are delivered.

First doses were available to adults for the last time on Saturday, with second doses continuing to be administered in the centres in the coming weeks.

Some first doses will still be given at the centres to specific groups of eligible under-18s.

The mass vaccination centres are being gradually stood down to enable redeployed staff to return to other health service roles.

Vaccines will continue to be available through pharmacies and mobile clinics.

Where to get a vaccine and how…

Regional vaccination centres are primarily only administering second dose Covid-19 jabs.

The only exception to this will be a small group of under 18s who will continue to be able to avail of first doses through the centres. This applies to individuals who are not yet 18 but will have their birthday before October 31, and children aged 12 to 15 years old who live with someone who is immunosuppressed. Online booking for these limited groups will be available from today.

Options for people outside these groups and who haven’t yet received a first dose are:

Mobile vaccination clinics

Pop-up mobile clinics will continue to visit local communities and venues over the coming weeks to offer first dose jabs.

The appointment-free clinics, which offer either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, then return to the same location to administer second doses. To find your nearest walk-in clinic, visit nidirect.

The clinics managed by the Belfast, Northern, Southern and Western Trusts, which use the Pfizer vaccine, can also provide the jab to those who turn 18 before October 31, and children aged 12 to 15 years old who live with someone who is immunosuppressed.

Community pharmacies

For those aged 40 or over, the AstraZenca vaccine is available in over 350 community pharmacies throughout Northern Ireland. Details of participating pharmacies and information on how to book are available online. The Moderna vaccine, available for anyone aged 18 or over, is now also being offered at 16 community pharmacies, with details online. More pharmacies will be added to the list on a rolling basis over the coming weeks.