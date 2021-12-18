Anti-Covid vaccine passport protestors gather in Belfast city centre for a third time as NI’s Omicron cases rise to 827

Hundreds of anti-vaccine passport protestors gathered at Belfast City Hall for the third time within a month on Saturday.

The protest, which started around 2pm, comes less than a week after the legal enforcement of the mandatory coronavirus certification scheme was agreed by MLAs.

Out of 83 politicians, 59 voted for the legal enforcement, with the scheme first being introduced in Northern Ireland late last month with a two-week grace period to allow businesses to adjust.

The certification scheme is mandatory in licensed premises, as well as in cinemas and theatres. Venues who breach the regulations could face fines of up to £10,000.

The PSNI warned shoppers and those looking to attend the Belfast Christmas market of “some disruption and traffic delays” due to the “planned protest" earlier on Saturday, and said in a later statement that the event was “peaceful with no arrests made”.

Wellington Place and Donegall Square North, some of the busiest roads in the city, were temporarily closed to motorists due to the protestors, but were reopened shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Brentnall Legal Ltd, a human rights law firm based on Belfast’s Ormeau Road, tweeted to say its office will be “challenging” police restrictions placed on the protest in coming days.

Many of the protestors carried anti-vaccine and anti-passport placards and banners.

On Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed that a further five patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland.

Another 2,075 confirmed cases of the virus were also revealed in the latest figures.

The number of confirmed Omicron cases in Northern Ireland has also risen to 827, a rise of 514 within 24 hours, according to UK Health Security Agency.

Those aged 18-29 years-old are set to be offered the chance to get a booster jab from Monday onwards in a bid to curb the increase of the new variant’s cases.