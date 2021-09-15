Anti-Irish language protest accused of ‘hijacking’ protocol demonstration cancelled

A protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol held in Belfast earlier this year. Credit: Presseye

An anti-Irish language protest, which attempted to tag onto a rally against the NI protocol has been cancelled.

The protest organised by former loyalist prisoner Charlie Freel had called on people to attend his next planned protest at an anti-protocol rally on the Newtownards Road on Friday.

Just five people turned up at a protest against plans to open an Irish language pre-school in east Belfast last week.

Those protesting against the nursery school had been accused of trying to “hijack” anti-protocol protests in order to claim they have greater support than they do, after posting online that they were joining up with the rally planned in east Belfast on Friday.

Mr Freel had called for anti-Irish language school protesters to attend the rally posting online: “The next protest — unless there is a sudden stand too (sic) call — will be in conjunction with the East Belfast Anti Protocol protest.”

However, after the Belfast Telegraph reported on plans to hi-jack the rally Mr Freel was forced to call off his protest.

Posting on Facebook; “Due to the successful outcome of the Braniel anti-Irish language school campaign. The next planned protest in conjunction with the East Belfast anti-protocol protest has been cancelled. However, supporters of the Braniel campaign are urged to still turn up in support of the anti-protocol protest”.

It is understood that organisers of the rally - who are keen to attract a wide range of support from all shades of unionism included elected politicians - did not want their campaign associated with those who protested against the nursery school.

Earlier this year, plans for a Naiscoil situated in the grounds of Braniel Primary School had to be abandoned after an online campaign of harassment by a number of people who objected to the scheme.

Linda Ervine, Irish language development officer of Turas, the organisation which has been running Irish classes for adults in the Skainos centre in east Belfast for a number of years, is among those behind Naiscoil na Seolta.

Mrs Ervine said at the time untrue rumours spread by a “small number of people” led to the decision not to open the Irish language pre-school at Braniel Primary School.

Instead Naiscoil na Seolta is to be relocated elsewhere in east Belfast.

The Irish language activist said it was “hard to fight against lies and being misrepresented”.

She also said the nursery school would not now be located anywhere in the Braniel estate.

Naiscoil na Seolta was due to open to 16 children at Braniel Primary School this month, and would have been the first Irish language school in the east of the city.

The pre-school would have been separate from Braniel Primary but was to be housed in a classroom on the same site.

But the primary school released a statement in July to parents to say that it would not now happen due to the actions of “those who are not of our school community”.

A school statement said: “It is with great sadness and regret that we had to inform our school community today of the decision of the Integrated Naiscoil na Seolta to relocate to another site due to actions of individuals not connected to the school.

“Despite the online campaign, plans to educate a small group of children in Irish are ongoing, another location for the Naiscoil has been found but not yet made public.”

A spokesperson for Naiscoil na Seolta said earlier this year: “We have been offered another venue which is in a better location and which is a larger space which will allow us to grow and develop.”

The nursery recently received £73,000 in start-up funding from Foras na Gaeilge, the north-south body for the promotion of the Irish language.

A fundraising page set up to raise further funds for the school has so far raised over £15,500.

It says its stated aim was to bring integrated Irish-medium primary education to the area.

A protest planned for last Thursday night against plans for the school attracted just the two main organisers of the campaign and three other people.

A banner stating ‘No Sinn Fein IRA politically weaponized Irish language in Braniel’ placed at shops in Ravenswood Park close to Braniel Primary School was removed over the weekend.

The banner was reported to police by local residents but by the time the PSNI arrived it had already been taken down.

Sources in east Belfast say support for the campaign dwindled away after the publicity around the school plans back in July.

Since then, there remains just a small handful of people with only one them a current resident of the Braniel estate.

The hardcore of protesters are now trying to join in with the unrelated anti-protocol rallies in the east of the city.

Sources say this is an attempt to make it appear they have more support than they actually do.

“They were embarrassed after the wash out protest last week,” one said.

“They see a chance of a photo opportunity at the anti-protocol protest with a few people around to make it look like more people support them.”

A group calling itself the East Belfast Coalition have organised a protest at 7.30pm on Friday on the Newtownards Road.

Several hundred people are expected to attend the protest against the so-called ‘Sea Border’.

Ballymacarrett Orange Lodge issued a statement encouraging all their members to attend the protest.

“All unionist parties have been asked to send representatives and the purpose of this rally if to unite the loyalist and unionist communities of East Belfast in opposition to the Irish Sea Border”, they said.