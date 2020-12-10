Antrim Area Hospital hit by Covid outbreak

Bosses introduce control measures for heart patients and staff but insist that virus flare-up is under control

Caution: Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill refused to rule out new restrictions

A coronavirus outbreak among heart patients and staff at Antrim Area Hospital has been confirmed by the Northern Trust.

A trust spokesperson said that while 20 people had tested positive, the continuing high levels of the virus meant staff had become "accustomed" to outbreaks.

"We can confirm that we have identified an outbreak of Covid-19 in B3 Cardiology Ward and Coronary Care Unit, with 15 patients and five staff having tested positive," the trust said.

"All control measures are in place, including isolation and cohorting of affected patients in line with PHE/PHA guidance.

"With high levels of Covid-19 circulating in communities, along with sustained community transmission, outbreaks will inevitably happen.

"The trust must therefore continually manage beds as a result of cases that may or may not relate to these outbreaks.

"A dynamic risk assessment is carried out routinely as hospitals try to manage both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 pathways.

"This is something the trust has had to become accustomed to, but it does add to the complexity of providing acute services during a pandemic, particularly during sustained surges."

The latest outbreak is one of several to affect local hospitals this year.

This includes one incident at a ward at the Ulster Hospital in October, with reports at the time stating that around five patients and six staff were affected.

As of Wednesday, there were 425 Covid patients in Northern Ireland hospitals, with 31 in intensive care and 24 of this number on ventilators.

Hospital occupancy is currently at 100% and there are 107 active outbreaks in care homes across the province.

At a Stormont briefing yesterday, Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young predicted that the rise in hospital admissions would continue for at least a week.

Despite the hope provided by vaccinations earlier this week, Prof Young warned that increased community transmission would inevitably see more deaths in hospitals.

He also said that members of the public letting their guard down now were risking the lives of those they planned to spend Christmas with.

It was reported in May that 24 health workers had tested positive for the virus in two wards at Antrim Area Hospital.

As winter pressures continue to rise, the Northern Trust reported that before 5pm yesterday, Antrim Area Hospital's emergency department was under "extreme pressure".

An average waiting time of 64 minutes was reported, which was behind the highest waiting time of 113 minutes at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Of the 425 Covid patients currently being treated in hospitals across the province, it was reported that 121 were in Northern Trust facilities, compared to 136 in the Belfast Trust.

Separately, First Minister Arlene Foster said that she wanted people to enjoy Christmas together and did not foresee fresh restrictions coming in the period from December 23 to 27.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, however, refused to rule out imposing new curbs by Christmas.

Mrs Foster said: "What we have said all along is that we want people to have Christmas together if that's at all possible.

"However, we do have to watch very carefully what is happening with this disease and with this pandemic."

Mrs Foster said the Executive would listen to medical advisers and would try to take a proportionate and balanced approach following Christmas.

She said further restrictions after Christmas were "not inevitable", adding it was "down to personal responsibility".

"It's down to sticking by what are quite draconian restrictions. We recognise that. They are not something we would put in unless we had to put them in," Mrs Foster explained.

The Deputy First Minister said all options must remain open as political leaders and medics work to contain the crisis.

She added that pandemic limitations represented an "evolving" situation.

"We have to keep everything under review. Everything must be on the table," Mrs O'Neill said.

"We cannot be certain, but we can give people clarity around when it is going to happen.

"We have to keep the situation under daily review and that will continue throughout Christmas and the new Year."

Non-essential retail and other services emerge from a two-week circuit-breaker on Friday, just in time for the pre-Christmas sales rush.