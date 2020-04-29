Antrim crochet group knits bears to comfort kids of busy A&E workers

Some of the bears made by the crochet group

Meet the bespoke bears designed to comfort the children of medics working in the Emergency Department.

They were produced by a group of very industrious women from the Antrim High Street Presbyterian Church.

The group knit a batch of "Scrubs Hero Bear" complete with a message for the son or daughter of a ED medic to help them cope with long hours away from their mum or dad.

As an added connection many of the medics sprayed the bear with their favourite perfume or aftershave.

Margretta McCullough from the group said: "The idea came when my daughter who works in Antrim ED saw a crochet pattern by Aixan Legato and asked me to crochet the bears for her children as she prepared to work on the front line.

"When I mentioned it to my crochet friends the idea took off, and we have all contributed as many 'Scrubs' as we have had the time to make.

"Every single bear counts because it is another Hero to help a front line family."

All bears come with a little note which reads "Scrubs Hero Bear would like to keep you company while your Mum or Dad is working so hard to help people who are sick. Your Mum or Dad is a Scrubs Hero so Scrubs would love to be Your Hero Too".

Meanwhile, the impact of the coronavirus control measures on children coming into hospitals has been made less frightening thanks to Limavady Memorials who have produced child friendly face shields for staff at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Face shields with familiar cartoon and superhero images have been donated to several wards at Altnagelvin Hospital to make admission less frightening for children. The shields, have proved such a hit with young patients and staff there are plans to extend their use in more wards.

Mark Hanna from Limavady Memorials wanted to help with the shortage of Personal Protection Equipment for front line medical staff so he bought machinery to make face-shields.

When an appeal was made for specialist face-shields for children, Mr Hanna asked a friend to source images and after making a few adaptations to make the images fit the standard masks, he was soon in production.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, he said: "We started making face-shields about 10-days-ago when we self-funded the machines because we wanted to do what we could to help.

"We were making the standard shields, but we didn't have images to make the child friendly ones but a friend sourced those, and we worked with the artwork and adapted them to fit the ones we were already making. We made face-shields that have various cartoon and superheroes images most children would be familiar with, and we have princess crown and unicorn ones too.

"My wife is a rapid response nurse, so she was able to take a few samples into the Emergency Department and the two children's ward where they went down really well.

"In fact they went down so well, the theatre ward is looking for them as well."

Laura Kyle, Nursing Sister in Altnagelvin's Emergency Department, said the face-shields are going a long way in reducing fear and stress in children at what is a very difficult time for them.

She said: "Coming into hospital is stressful for a child at any time but now it is particularly terrifying.

"Although we have only just begun using these masks, we can see the difference they are making to the children already.

"It was a great talking point for the children and it is a great way for us to explain why we are wearing the face shields.

"The children's wards have them as well but I know colleagues from theatre, intensive care and day units want to order them too."