Appeal for more health care workers begins as Northern Ireland faces second surge of positive Covid-19 cases

An Emergency Department Nurse during a demonstration of the Coronavirus pod and Covid-19 virus testing procedures set-up beside the Emergency Department of Antrim Area Hospital, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland (Michael Cooper/PA)

An appeal for more health care staff to join the battle against coronavirus has been reopened.

More than 11,000 applications were received in March to the Covid-19 HSC Workforce Appeal.

It resulted in the appointment of 1,702 doctors, nurses and other ancillary staff to bolster staff numbers during the first surge of cases of the virus.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

As the region battles a second surge, Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann said they want to build capacity again.

He described the response to the first appeal as “phenomenal”, and issued his thanks for applicants.

“We have now reopened the workforce appeal to build capacity again with particular focus on certain roles and positions,” he said.

“I would urge anyone with the relevant skills and experience to consider applying to join or return to the health service.

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann. (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

“We are in an evolving situation that may require further recruitment drives going forward and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

The new appeal went live on Friday October 2.

Further information is available at www.hscworkforceappeal.co.uk