Apprentice Boys hold low key 'Relief of Derry' parade

The Apprentice Boys of Derry held their annual Relief of Derry commemoration parade in Londonderry on Saturday. Picture Martin McKeown. 08.08.20

The Apprentice Boys held a massively reduced 'Relief of Derry' parade in the city on Saturday afternoon.

The event attracts normally attracts thousands of Apprentice Boys, numerous bands and spectators, but was curtailed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is held on the second Saturday in August and commemorates the ending of the 105-day siege of the city in August 1689.

The ending of the siege is known as the Relief of Derry.

Just 30 representatives marched on Derry's Walls this year while a small number of spectators watched on.

The Apprentice Boys then made their way to the cenotaph for the Act of Remembrance and also held a short service at the Apprentice Boy's Memorial in the grounds of St. Columb's Cathedral.

Small parades and wreath layings took place in other parts of Northern Ireland to mark the event.

Governor of the Apprentice Boys, Graeme Stenhouse. Picture Martin McKeown. 08.08.20

Governor of the Apprentice Boys, Graeme Stenhouse said it was a historic day.

"I thought it was a very humbling experience," he told the BBC.

"I would say today we created history - there's never been anything like that before.

"We're living in unprecedented times and we look forward to 12 months' time when hopefully there aren't any guidelines in place and we'll be able to come back to Londonderry and celebrate our culture, our history and identity in a bigger manner."