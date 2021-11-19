Approval of mandatory Covid passports responsible for ‘small surge’ in young people getting vaccinated

The announcement this week that mandatory vaccine passports are to be introduced in Northern Ireland has led to a surge in vaccinations.

Head of the NI vaccine programme, Patricia Donnelly, confirmed the increased uptake while speaking on the BBC’s Stephen Nolan Show on Friday.

She noted a significant increase in vaccinations since Wednesday with “1,000 people that we hadn’t expected turning up” at community pharmacies and second dose clinics.

Ms Donnelly advised Trusts to not turn anyone away but accept people if they are looking for first vaccination doses.

“It is an important opportunity to get them vaccinated because quite obviously some individuals are only coming forward now, have been either thoughtful about it or careful about it,” she told the Nolan Show.

She explained that the numbers turning up were “unexpected” because when vaccination opened to different age groups, particularly the under 40s, there was a rush at the beginning where around 50-60% of the population was vaccinated quickly, before numbers tailed off.

Ms Donnelly added: “It has been very, very slow since we approached 75% of the 18-29-year-olds, it’s been very, very slow to get to 80% of the 30-39-year-olds. It’s taken months and months.”

She acknowledged there are “many different reasons” why people don’t come forward including fertility concerns for young women which is “totally unfounded as we know from expert opinion”.

Younger men have a perception of a lack of risk to themselves and there is also a health inequalities issue.

The lowest uptake is amongst young people in areas of high deprivation which aligns with what is already known about health outcomes. These areas were targeted with mobile clinics but it has been a “painfully slow” process.

“We’ve been used to a few hundred coming forward but we’ve had an unusual week with 1,000 coming in to community pharmacies, all ages, but mainly younger people, and they’re starting the next two days to come forward to Trusts,” Ms Donnelly said.

She attributed this “small surge” to widespread reports about the introduction of mandatory Covid-19 vaccine certificates.

Around 85% of the general population have received two vaccine doses. Following Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JVCI) advice, vaccinations began for 12 to 15-year-olds and a school programme was initiated.

Ms Donnelly said she’s optimistic having reached 85%. But she added: “We are slogging away at getting those remaining individuals who are not yet vaccinated.

“The staff within Trusts, GPs and community pharmacies are very motivated about that, it’s not just about the booster, we also want people to come forward for their first and second doses of vaccination.”

At other times deaths in the community have led to a rise in uptake or other incentives.

Under Health Minister Robin Swann’s plan, people wishing to gain entry to designated venues would need to demonstrate evidence of Covid-19 vaccination, a negative lateral flow test result, or proof of a coronavirus infection within the previous six months.

Covid certification will be used to gain entry to nightclubs, hospitality premises that serve food and/or drink, cinemas, theatres and conferences halls.

It will also be needed to access indoor events with 500 or more attendees where some or all of the audience is not normally seated.

Certificates would be required for outdoor events with 4,000 or more attendees where some or all of the audience is not normally seated.

They would also be mandatory at all events of 10,000 or more attendees whether the audience is seated or not.

Mr Swann wants the regulations needed for the law change come into effect on November 29, with a 14-day grace period prior to becoming enforceable on December 13.