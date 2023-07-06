Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill to give evidence to Covid-19 Inquiry next week

Mrs Foster and Ms O’Neill served as First and Deputy First Minister during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former First and Deputy First Ministers Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill are to give evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry next week.

The inquiry, established by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021, has been split into six modules, with public hearings set to conclude by summer 2026.

Module 1 of the Inquiry will run until July 20.

Reports for Module 1 and 2 are set to be published next year by Baroness Heather Hallett, who is chairing the inquiry.

Mrs Foster will appear before the inquiry on Tuesday July 11, with Ms O’Neill appearing on Wednesday July 12 in her capacity as both former Deputy First Minister and former Minister of Health.

Both politicians appeared prominently during the pandemic, co-ordinating a number of joint statements on measures to curb the impact of the virus.

They will be joined by Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride, who will appear on the afternoon of Monday July 10, and former Permanent Health Secretary Richard Pengelly, who will appear on the afternoon of Tuesday July 11.

Meanwhile, High Court judges are set to rule today on whether a Cabinet Office legal challenge to Baroness Hallett’s order to release Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages, diaries and notebooks.

Concerns had been raised that the judicial review could undermine the Inquiry.

The Cabinet Office has refused to provide the documents, arguing the request is “so broad” that it is “bound to catch” a large amount of irrelevant material.

Lawyers for the department say the inquiry does not have the legal power to force ministers to release messages and records it claims cover matters “unconnected to the Government’s handling of Covid”.

However, Hugo Keith KC, for the inquiry chairwoman, has said the idea that the Cabinet Office could decide which aspects were relevant “would emasculate this and future inquiries”.

And Lord David Pannick KC, on behalf of the former prime minister, argued there is a “real danger” of undermining public confidence in the process if the department wins its bid.

High Court judges are expected to hand down their decision over the Government’s judicial review of Baroness Heather Hallett’s order at 2.30pm on Thursday.