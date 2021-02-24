Arlene Foster questions NI's slow school return saying she wants 'rapid' reopening

First Minister Arlene Foster has called on Executive health advisors to help her to understand why Northern Ireland is slower at reopening schools compared to other parts of the UK.

Arlene Foster said she was determined to “build consensus” around a more rapid reopening.

Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster, Mrs Foster referred to correspondence she had received from a nine-year-old child and said she had to “take that into consideration” ahead of a meeting among the Executive on Thursday.

“When a nine-year-old child writes to me and says that he wants to go back to school because he is lonely, he misses his friends and he misses his teachers - I have to take that into consideration.

“The health advisors believe that we need to take a very cautious approach.

“I want to try and understand, given what has happened in all the other jurisdictions of the UK - and in the Republic of Ireland where there is a higher transmission rate - why we are moving at the speed we are moving.

“I will want to try and understand from our health advisors why Northern Ireland is so different.

“We can give hope and optimism to all our people. It was around this time last year we were entering into the dark tunnel that was Covid-19.

“Our people have been through so much, made so many sacrifices.

“Our vaccination programme is going so well we are very proud of that and I want to be able to give hope to people with our pathway to recovery.”

In England all pupils are to return to the classroom on March 8 and in the Republic junior children are to return on a phased basis. Around 320,000 students will return to school in the Republic on March 1, including junior and senior infants, first and second class and Leaving Cert students.

This will be reviewed after two weeks and may then lead to the rest of primary school classes and fifth-year secondary students returning to school on March 15.

Mrs Foster's comments come just a day after three cases of the so-called South African variant of the virus were detected in Northern Ireland.

Gerry Waldron from the Public Health Agency maintained that the risk from these cases was low, but that it was important a “close eye” was kept on cases and variants.

“Detailed contract tracing has taken place for all of these cases and we are satisfied that the risk of onward transmission in respect of these cases is very low indeed,” he said.

“That decision around emergence from lockdown is going to be taken in terms of taking advice of what is going on in terms of what variants are prevalent in Northern Ireland. That would be one of the conditions.”