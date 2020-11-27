Armagh pensioner Robbie on song as he makes his recording debut at the age of 91

New CD: Robbie Haire from Lurgan has recorded his favourite songs

At the age of 91, Co Armagh man Robbie Haire is proving you're never to old to make your professional singing debut.

For 61 years he has been a regular attender at Lurgan Baptist Church and loves nothing more than singing his heart out every Sunday.

So much so that he has been leading the community singing at the start of every Sunday evening service and getting the sometimes 250-plus crowd into the mood for worship.

But deprived of his passion during lockdown, with church services cancelled and, due to his age, his own movements curtailed, he's taken things into his own hands.

Now he's about to release his debut CD of 13 of his favourite songs and his motivation is all down to the other love of his life, his wife Thelma who he lost eight years ago to alzheimer's.

For the last three months Robbie has been making a regular trip to Fourth Man recording studios in Tandragee.

"I'd always wanted to do something in memory of Thelma," said Robbie.

"She was such a wonderful lady. She was a midwife and district nurse here for years and so many people knew her.

"At my age, when you get a chance to do something like his, you might as well grab it."

Robbie said his only request on doing it was that any proceeds would go to the Alzheimer's Society in Northern Ireland.

"It was a little strange and scary being in the studio for the first time," he admitted.

"I usually have a bit more support around me when I sing. I wouldn't say my voice is brilliant or anything, I just get up there and sing.

"But they were very particular. I spent hours in there singing," he said.

"Usually I like to sing the words from a sheet as I can't always remember them all. Now I know a few of them off by heart.

"My son Peter's the one who got me into this," he said.

Peter takes up the story: "I knew dad was missing the church and the singing," he explained, "So I decided to help him record some songs and put them up on Facebook. We were amazed as sometimes over 2,000 people were watching.

"He's always been a big Foster and Allen fan so I managed to contact BBC Radio Ulster's Connor Phillips and for his morning show he arranged for Tony Allen, who lives in Lurgan, to pop along to sing a socially distanced duet in dad's garden," he said.

"It was Tony who put the idea of a CD in our heads and we thought it might be a good way of spending lockdown."

Helped through the recording by local singers Philip Boles and Victoria Salt, Robbie is now in possession of his debut CD.

Over 100 have already been pre-ordered and it's his passion for singing that has won him a legion of followers,

"It'll be released on December 19," said Peter.

"He might not say so himself, but I suspect he's proud of being able to do it."

The Longer I Serve Him will be available on Spotify and itunes soon, and CD copies can be reserved by e-mailing haire1@btinternet.com