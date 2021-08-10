Around 80% of those under 60 being treated for Covid in NI not vaccinated

More than 100 under age of 60 currently in hospital

Around 80% of those being treated for Covid-19 under the age of 60 in Northern Ireland’s hospitals are unvaccinated, according to Professor Ian Young.

The chief scientific advisor to the Executive said there were more than 100 people under the age of 60 currently in hospitals and emphasised younger people who choose not to get a vaccine are at “serious risk” of requiring treatment.

He also said other parts of the UK have around half the level of infection currently being experienced in Northern Ireland.

Professor Young told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme that around 15% of adults in Northern Ireland are yet to receive their first dose of the vaccination.

According to the Department of Health dashboard on Monday, a further 1,031 cases were confirmed — bringing to 8,974 the number of cases diagnosed over the past seven days.

Last week, Belfast had the highest infection rate in the UK according to nationwide infection figures.

The high levels of the virus alongside vaccine hesitancy among younger people has prompted a new Department of Health campaign to combat myths and falsehoods about Covid-19.

“Right from the outset of the epidemic and from when vaccines come available, we have stressed the huge difference they can make,” said Prof Young

“Vaccination has been hugely successful in weakening the link between infection and serious illness.

“At the moment I think there are more than 100 people under the age of 60 with Covid in hospital.

“Around 80% of those people are un-vaccinated. Younger people who choose not to get a vaccination have a serious risk which may take them into hospital.”

The latest figures from the department revealed the seven-day case rate per 100,000 of the population in Northern Ireland was 432.9, significantly higher than England’s rate of 286.9 and more than double the rate in Scotland and Wales.

While Prof Young said some of this was as a result of Northern Ireland lagging slightly behind the rest of the UK and a delay in the peak of infection, he stressed there was a link to vaccine uptake.

“Even taking that [lag] into account, currently our rates are about three times that in Scotland and Wales. Unfortunately, I think the big difference is vaccination I wish I could say it is something else,” he added.

“Back at the beginning of July we showed if we could have got from 85%, which is where we are now, to 90% of the adult population vaccinated, we would have reduced the size of this peak including hospital admissions and deaths by about 50%.

“Scotland and Wales have been about 50% lower than us. I think it is almost all attributable to the fact they have done better than we have in terms of vaccination.”